Apple Intelligence is missing this one feature in iOS 18.2 — what you need to know

Image Playground is one of the big new features coming to iOS 18.2 next month, but it may not be quite what Apple promised. Back in June, at WWDC 2024, Apple claimed the image generation software would have three distinct styles: Animation, illustration and sketch. Well, apparently that’s no longer the case.

As reported by MacRumors, and confirmed by Tom’s Guide AI Editor Ryan Morrison, Image Playground does not have a sketch option in the current beta versions of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2 and MacOS Sequoia 15.2. Instead you’re only met with options for animation and illustration.

(Image credit: Future)

This could just be a quirk of the beta software, and Apple could introduce the sketch option at some point in the future. Either close to, or during the public rollout of iOS 18.2. However as MacRumors notes, all mention of the sketch option have been removed from the Image Playground app description, suggesting it won’t be appearing anytime soon.

All mention of the sketch option have been removed from the Image Playground app description, suggesting it won’t be appearing anytime soon.

Previously the description said that “The highly detailed and academic Sketch style produces gorgeous drawings on stark backgrounds.” But clearly that’s not something Apple is going to be able to offer for the time being.

The iOS 18.2 beta is currently available for developers and the public, and is scheduled to be released to the general public at some point in December. Image Playground is one of the big features set to arrive, though if the rollout is anything like the beta you may have to join a lengthy waiting list before you can try it for yourself.

This restriction currently applies to all image generation tools, including Genmoji and Image wand.

Other big features on the way include the Visual Intelligence AI Vision for iPhone 16, ChatGPT support for Siri and other Apple Intelligence features, improvements to writing tools and plus a bunch of features that have nothing to do with AI. Like the ability to share locations in the Find My app, Battery Intelligence and better connections between your iPhone and Mac.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors