iOS 18.2 will make it easier than ever to connect your iPhone to your Mac — here’s how

iOS 18.2 is going to make it a lot easier to connect your iPhone with a Mac thanks to a new feature for trusting an unknown computer.

From iOS 7 onwards, when connecting to an unknown PC via USB, users will be presented with a prompt to "Trust this PC." Users will then need to add their passcode. The feature was a means to prevent hackers from accessing data via USB. It was then expanded in iOS 16 to appear on phones connected to trusted PCs if the automatic backup is enabled.

New in iOS 18.2 beta 2: You can now use Face ID to trust a Mac/PC when plugging in your device instead of using a passcode.November 5, 2024

It seems that Apple is improving this feature according to a recent post on X by user Aaron Perris. In the post, it is revealed that the iOS 18.2 developer beta allows users to use facial recognition to trust a PC. This is not only much faster but also more secure in case you're worried someone might have your passcode.

Apple has been working to better integrate the iPhone with the Mac. One of the most obvious is the inclusion of iPhone mirroring with iOS 18. This feature allows you to display your iPhone's screen directly on your Mac's screen. You can then access your iPhone's apps and even transfer files across. However, for some reason, you can't run your iPhone as a hotspot while mirroring.

Of course, the biggest change that has come with the latest iOS is Apple Intelligence. While the initial features might have been a bit limited, iOS 18.2 is bringing even more for users. For instance, ChatGPT integration and Visual Intelligence are on the way. The latter combines Apple's AI with the camera, letting you scan and analyze everything around you. The public release for iOS 18.2, and all these features, is set for December.

This change is going to make life just a little faster and add that extra bit of security to your iPhone. There's no doubt that It is a great time to own one of the best iPhones and an even better time to consider picking one up as Black Friday is just around the corner.

