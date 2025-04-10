Pika’s new AI feature is already blowing minds — here's how to add twist endings to your favorite videos

Pika, the AI video platform known for making high-quality tools accessible to everyone and for letting you "meet your younger self for coffee," just dropped a new feature that's already turning heads. I couldn't believe how ridiculously realistic the videos appear when I tried it. Meet PikaTwists.



Designed to help creators inject dramatic, funny, or surreal twists into their videos, the feature gives users the power to transform any clip with just a few words.

The video that sold the feature for me was the one with a cat casually relaxing on a table next to a cup of coffee, then waking up and drinking it.

So, whether you want your feline to join you for a cup of tea, your car to levitate in the middle of a drive, or for your dog to suddenly start breakdancing, PikaTwists makes it happen — in minutes.

How to try it

Still waiting on your magic powers? Pika Twists available now. - YouTube Watch On

All it takes is uploading a video and describing the twist. Simply prompt the AI to make the change and it will handle the rest, generating realistic, mind-bending effects without the need for complex editing software.

What makes PikaTwists so impressive is how well it preserves the original footage. We're talking lighting, camera angles, objects, and characters — all stay consistent while the twist blends seamlessly into the scene. It’s the kind of result that previously required a VFX studio but now anyone with a video, an imagination and a good prompt can make it happen.

Pushing boundries

(Image credit: Pika Labs 1.5/Future AI)

"Our goal is to empower users to push the boundaries of their creativity," explains Pika's Founder and CEO Demi Guo. "We believe that by making advanced AI tools user-friendly and accessible, we can inspire a new wave of content creation that is both innovative and fun."

With a growing suite of AI features and a rapidly growing user base exceeding 12 million, the platform continues to push boundaries by putting creators in the driver seat and giving them editing skills to bring high-concept ideas to life without specialized skills.

From casual content creators to aspiring filmmakers, PikaTwists opens up new possibilities for storytelling — all powered by whatever prompt you can imagine.

Accessibility and outlook

PikaTwists is currently available to both free and paid users. Free (Basic) users can access the feature through Turbo mode. Pro users get full access across all paid subscription tiers.

This latest launch follows other Pika Labs tools such as Pikadditions and Pika 2 with sound effects. With a mission to put advanced video tools into the hands of everyday users, regardless of tech skills, this tool is no exception.



Want to try it out for yourself? Head to pika.art and start twisting your videos today. How'd your PikaTwists turn out? Let me know in the comments!