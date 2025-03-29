I just ‘met my younger self for coffee’ with mind-blowing AI video — now this is creepy

Pika Labs 2.0
(Image credit: Pika Labs 2.0)

Social media trends come and go, but the recent phenomenon that has captured hearts of many is the “Met Myself for Coffee" movement. Originating on platforms like TikTok, this trend involves users crafting narratives about imaginary encounters with their younger selves over a cup of coffee.

These heartfelt stories often delve into themes of personal growth, self-reflection, and healing, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide. What would you say to your younger self if you had the opportunity? Well, Pika wants to help.

Building upon this introspective trend, Pika, the AI-driven video platform, has introduced its latest new feature titled "Selfie With Your Younger Self." This tool allows users to transform the written concept of meeting their past selves into a vivid visual experience.

How to try it

Pika AI meet your younger self

(Image credit: Future)

Anyone can try this tool for free, but keep in mind that users with a basic account (that's the free one) may wait longer to get their videos — maybe up to an hour! Pro subscriptions hop the line and get their videos in less than a minute.

The process is designed to be user-friendly and can be done via browser or the Pika app. Simply start by recording a video of yourself as you are today. Next, upload a photograph from a previous stage in your life.

If you don’t have one, not to worry, Pika's advanced AI technology can generate a “childhood photo” of you. Once you’ve uploaded your video and old photo (or told Pika to generate one for you), the AI gets to work, merging these inputs and generating a cohesive video where the two versions interact.

Internet celebs get in on the fun

The ultimate throwback. - YouTube The ultimate throwback. - YouTube
Watch On

To demonstrate the variety of possibilities with this AI tool, Pika has collaborated with several internet-famous personalities who rose to prominence as memes.

Figures such as Sammy Griner, known as "Success Kid," Zoë Roth, the face behind "Disaster Girl," Kyle Craven, famously recognized as "Bad Luck Brian," and Tay Zonday of "Chocolate Rain" fame have participated in creating videos that reunite them with their younger, meme-famous selves.

Expert tips

AI video generation

(Image credit: Future)

The process works best if there is nothing else in the photo. For instance, the first time I tried to generate a video, my “younger self” image was holding a doll. Unfortunately, the AI generated a video of me hanging out with the doll, not my younger self.

Also, try to not take up the entire space within the video frame, so the AI generated image has room, otherwise the younger version of yourself may get cut off.

Another tip is to make sure you look forward. I tried to make the video more realistic and it was a total fail as the AI me came in on the other side, not the side I thought.

Other uses for the feature

The versatility of the "Selfie With Your Younger Self" feature opens up a myriad of creative possibilities. Some users may choose to highlight their transformation over the years, showcasing changes in appearance, style, or demeanor.

Additionally, the ability to stitch together multiple generations allows users to craft narratives that honor their familial heritage, illustrating the interconnected stories that have shaped their identities.

For instance, beyond having coffee with my younger self, I would love to enjoy coffee as an adult with my grandma who has passed. Using an image of her, I could see us together today.

Maybe you’re missing a friend or relative and just want to be together for a moment. With Pika you can do that.

Looking ahead

With a user base exceeding 12 million, Pika consistently offers its users new tools. Pikadditions is another recent feature that lets users explore AI. The tool offers a video-to-video model that allows users to incorporate any person or object into their existing videos.

The introduction of the "Selfie With Your Younger Self" feature exemplifies Pika's commitment to providing tools that let users explore their creativity, reflect on their personal narratives, and share their stories in innovative and meaningful ways.

