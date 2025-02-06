Pika Labs launches 'Pikadditions' to add anything and anyone to any video — here's how

AI video of a man and a tiger
(Image credit: Pika Labs)

Today, Pika, the AI-driven social video platform, released its latest feature, "Pikadditions," further expanding its suite of creative tools for its 12 million users. This launch follows the recent release of the 2.1 model upgrade, which introduced high-quality 1080p resolution, improved character control, and cinematic camera movements.

Meet Pikadditions

AI video of a polar bear in a freezer

(Image credit: Pika Labs)

Pikadditions offers a video-to-video model that allows users to incorporate any person or object into their existing videos. Whether it's their daily Instagram Reel or a favorite movie clip, creators can now elevate their content by adding unique, surreal, or comedic elements designed to captivate their audiences.

Pika's Founder and CEO, Demi Guo, says, "Our goal with Pikadditions is to empower users to push the boundaries of their creativity," said Guo. "We believe that by making advanced AI tools user-friendly and accessible, we can inspire a new wave of content creation that is both innovative and fun."

AI video of a hippo coming out of an espresso

(Image credit: Pika Labs)

Here's how to try it

Users can enhance their videos in two distinct ways. Firstly, users can add a little extra magic to their videos and enrich their original footage by inserting surprising objects, people, or fantastical elements yet still preserving the original audio. Want to add a unicorn to your daily commute or a pirate to your pool party? You can do that with Pikadditions. This feature encourages imaginative enhancements to selfies, point-of-view videos and anything else users can create.

Another way users can use the feature is by inserting themselves into iconic clips. Perhaps you’ve wanted to be in your favorite film – now’s your chance. Pikadditions enables users to place themselves into any video, maintaining the original audio. Imagine becoming a character in a blockbuster film, walking on the moon, or sitting beside a celebrity at an awards show. Here’s your chance to explore the world in any way you can imagine.

AI video of eagle on child's shoulder

(Image credit: Pika Labs)

Accessible to all users

Pikadditions is available across all subscription tiers, from Basic (free) to Fancy. Basic users receive 15 free Pikaddition generations per month, ensuring that everyone can experiment with and enjoy this new feature.

With the launch of Pikadditions, Pika continues to solidify its position as a leader in AI video innovation, making creative video editing accessible and enjoyable for all users, not just professionals. As AI technology continues to evolve, Pika remains at the forefront, dedicated to bringing the joy of video creation to a global audience.

Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
