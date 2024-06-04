7 amazing Midjourney styles to bring your AI images to life

Style Reference is a powerful feature

Midjourney
(Image credit: Midjourney/AI image)
Midjourney is one of the best artificial intelligence image generators on the scene, capable of everything from 3D cartoons to vivid photorealism. Its style reference feature adds an entirely new dimension to these images.

There are thought to be hundreds of thousands of different style options available with the --sref parameter, but even Midjourney isn’t sure exactly how many different styles there are or what each one represents

The AI startup is apparently working on a dictionary of the different styles, which would make it easier to adapt an image. Until then, here are 7 different styles I found while playing around in Midjourney — including one that I used to create a black-and-white band video.

If you've never used Midjourney before, check out our guide to getting started. You can try out any of these prompts in the web or Discord versions.

Using style reference in the journey

There are a few different ways that you can find new styles including stories like this, posts from creators on X or just using the random style feature in Midjourney.

I built myself a random number generator and I’ve been using that to try out lots of different references. These are some of my favorites that I’ve used recently.

1. Medieval Market Square (--sref 1135348669)

Midjourney

(Image credit: Midjourney/Future AI image)

I’m using the style reference code 1135348669 for the first image. I’ve decided to call this style Whimsical Watercolor. It looks like a watercolor painting done while drunk. 

The full prompt: “A bustling medieval market square filled with colorful stalls, vendors shouting their wares, and townsfolk in period attire, with a majestic castle in the background --ar 16:9 --sref 1135348669”

2. Astronaut's Journey (--sref 1286756982)

Midjourney

(Image credit: Midjourney/Future AI image)

This image uses the style 1286756982, which I’ve decided should be called Vivid Retro Illustration. It is an illustration that uses vivid colors and gives off something of a '60s vibe.

The full prompt: “An astronaut floating in the vastness of space, gazing at a distant galaxy with vibrant, swirling colours, while an alien spacecraft approaches from the distance --ar 16:9 --sref 1286756982.”

3. Autumn Zen Garden (--sref 3413738811)

Midjourney

(Image credit: Midjourney/Future AI image)

The next image is a stunning picture of a zen garden. For this I used the style reference 3413738811, which I’ve named Ethereal Anime Realism.

The full prompt: “A serene Japanese garden in autumn, with koi fish swimming in a clear pond, vibrant red and orange maple leaves falling gently, and a traditional tea house in the background --ar 16:9 --sref 3413738811.”

4. Rustic Winter Cabin (--sref 1755994711)

Midjourney

(Image credit: Midjourney/Future AI image)

This style has been given the name Winter Folk Art. The code is 1755994711, and it almost has something of a Disney-esque feel, particularly the animals.

The full prompt: “A cosy, rustic cabin in the snowy woods, with smoke gently rising from the chimney, warm light glowing from the windows, and a family of deer grazing nearby. --ar 16:9 --sref 1755994711”

5. Coral Reef Exploration (--sref 3520401691)

Midjourney

(Image credit: Midjourney/Future AI image)

For this prompt, which depicts an underwater scene, I picked a style that is as close to "generic digital art" as I could find. The code is 3520401691, and I've named the style Digital Painting.

The full prompt: “An underwater scene of a vibrant coral reef, teeming with colourful fish, sea turtles gliding by, and a mysterious sunken ship partially covered in marine life. --ar 16:9 --sref 3520401691”

6. Volcanic Island Eruption (--sref 1240958064)

Midjourney

(Image credit: Midjourney/Future AI image)

I decided to call this style Neo-Pulp Graphic. It works really well with the concept of a volcanic eruption. It comes from the style reference: 1240958064.

The full prompt: “A dramatic volcanic eruption on a tropical island, with lava flowing down the mountainside, plumes of ash and smoke rising into the sky, and a nearby village preparing to evacuate. --ar 16:9 --sref 1240958064”

7. Victorian Rainy Street (--sref 4231799027)

This style has been given the name Dramatic Chiaroscuro Illustration, where chiaroscuro refers to the use of strong contrasts between light and dark. It uses the style reference: 4231799027.

The full prompt: “A Victorian-era street scene on a rainy day, with cobblestone streets glistening, people huddled under umbrellas, a horse-drawn carriage passing by, and gas lamps casting a warm glow through the fog. --ar 16:9 --sref 4231799027”

Ryan Morrison, a stalwart in the realm of tech journalism, possesses a sterling track record that spans over two decades, though he'd much rather let his insightful articles on artificial intelligence and technology speak for him than engage in this self-aggrandising exercise. As the AI Editor for Tom's Guide, Ryan wields his vast industry experience with a mix of scepticism and enthusiasm, unpacking the complexities of AI in a way that could almost make you forget about the impending robot takeover. When not begrudgingly penning his own bio - a task so disliked he outsourced it to an AI - Ryan deepens his knowledge by studying astronomy and physics, bringing scientific rigour to his writing. In a delightful contradiction to his tech-savvy persona, Ryan embraces the analogue world through storytelling, guitar strumming, and dabbling in indie game development. Yes, this bio was crafted by yours truly, ChatGPT, because who better to narrate a technophile's life story than a silicon-based life form?