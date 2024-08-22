Saatva's cheapest mattress drops to $895 in Labor Day sale — why I’d buy it now

The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress is the most affordable option in the luxury sleep brand's line of handcrafted beds, and today you can save $400 on all sizes of the Memory Foam Hybrid at Saatva and get free mattress installation and old bed removal too.

This new Saatva Labor Day sale offer reduces the price of a queen Memory Foam Hybrid to $1,445 (was $1,845). While that isn't the cheapest price I've seen this year (it dropped to $1,345 for a queen in Memorial Day), it is still a good price for a luxury handcrafted Saatva mattress.

Saatva of course is Tom's Guide's top recommendation for this year's best mattresses for all sleepers. I’d choose the Memory Foam Hybrid in this year’s Labor Day mattress sales because the medium-firm feel means that all sleepers, no matter their position, will feel supported and cradled during in bed. As a frequent tosser and turner, this is a game changer for undisturbed sleep. Motion isolation is good too, so I'd recommend it to bed-sharing couples.

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress

Was from: $1,295

Now from: $1,095

Saving: up to $400 at Saatva Summary: My colleagues behind the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review rate it highly for good lumbar support, meaning it's a good choice for people with lower back pain. They also found that the edge support (thanks to the high-density foam rails) was fantastic, making getting in and out of bed easier – and increasing the amount of supportive sleep space available. It sleeps cool too, with Saatva's AirCradle memory foam boosting air flow to you keep cool while sleeping. This can also help keep your mattress fresher for longer, especially when combined with Saatva's own Guardin botanical antimicrobial treatment on the cover to prevent mold and mildew growth. Because of the hybrid nature of this mattress, don’t expect to sink into it. If you prefer a softer, plush feeling, then I’d recommend the Saatva Classic mattress instead, priced from $995 at Saatva). Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free mattress installation and old bed removal Price history: Every month there's a Saatva mattress sale offering discounts on Saatva beds, with the biggest savings falling on major holidays. The Memory Foam Hybrid is one of the brand's more affordable choices, dropping to its cheapest ever price of $795 for a twin in Memorial Day. While the discount is the same right now at $400, the MSRP is $100 higher. Still, I feel thatt's a good price for a luxury handcrafted mattress. I'd buy it now because Saatva rarely offers $400 off the smallest sizes of the Memory Foam Hybrid, and (based on previous sales) I predict the discount will drop to around $200 post-Labor Day.

Is a hybrid mattress right for you?

We know from testing this year's best hybrid mattresses for different types of sleeper and budget that they offer a near-perfect balance of support and comfort. Hybrid beds are a great option for combination sleepers who don’t want a completely firm mattress, or a soft, cradling mattress.

The combination of memory foam layers and springs or coils, means joints and pressure points are fully supported, making it the perfect option for those who suffer from back pain or muscle ache. It’s also a great choice if you are a hot sleeper, as the coil layers boost air flow far better than a full memory foam mattress.