High summer temperatures and full-face makeup usually end in the same disaster: running, smearing makeup that leaves you looking like a hot mess. After years of feeling like my face was melting, I became determined to find out how to enjoy the weather without constantly fanning myself.

The secret to keeping your look locked in place comes down to how you prep your skin. From weightless base layers to sweatproof product swaps, here are the simple steps I use to keep my makeup fresh and let me spend my time in the sun with confidence.

Switch to a lightweight moisturizer Most of the year, I rely on rich morning and night creams to keep my skin hydrated. But when the temperature rises, heavy creams trap sweat and cause makeup to slip right off. Trading your daily cream for a oil-free gel moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated without adding weight. I love the weightless feel of CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Gel — it absorbs instantly, leaves a dry-touch finish, and works brilliantly for all skin types under hot-weather makeup.

CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Gel: was $19 now $14 at Amazon If heavier creams are causing your makeup to slide, this oil-free, water-based gel is a game-changer. Formulated with ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, it delivers hydration with a weightless, non-greasy finish. It absorbs almost instantly and layers nicely under sunscreen and makeup without pilling or clogging pores.

Layer on a lightweight sunscreen Before reaching for any makeup, applying daily sun protection is a non-negotiable step. The golden rule is to apply your SPF right after your moisturizer dries down, but before you put on your primer. Heavy, greasy sunscreens will instantly break down your makeup in high heat, so I always opt for a lightweight, fast-absorbing fluid that sits invisibly under cosmetics. Two of my absolute favorites for wearing under makeup are Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun, a cult-favorite K-beauty formula that feels like a weightless, hydrating lotion. If you're looking to splurge a little, La Roche-Posay's Light Fluid suncreen holds up brilliantly against humidity and dries down matte.

Lock down your base with a skin-gripping primer If you skip primer in the summer, your makeup stands little chance against humidity. To keep everything from sliding around, I always apply a gel-based, skin-gripping primer like e.l.f. Power Grip Primer. It creates a flexible base that acts like a magnet for cosmetics, locking my look in place all day. A trick that really made a difference for me is letting the primer set for about 60 seconds before putting on any makeup. This gives it time to tack down and stops my foundation from pilling in the heat, (where your makeup rolls up into annoying little balls instead of setting).

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer: was $11 now $10 at Amazon This clear gel formula acts like double-sided tape for your makeup without feeling heavy or greasy. It smooths out your complexion, holds onto moisture, and keeps your base intact whether you have dry, combination, or oily skin. Plus, it’s completely non-comedogenic, so it won't clog your pores in high temperatures.

Swap heavy foundation for light coverage Full-coverage foundations and high heat rarely mix. They tend to cake, settle into fine lines, and separate as soon as you sweat. During the summer, I swap heavy liquid foundation for a lightweight BB cream, CC cream, or tinted moisturizer. To lock it in, I dust a light layer of translucent matte powder over my face, focusing on the oily areas around my nose and forehead. If shine shows through later in the afternoon, a quick blot and a tiny dab of powder on my T-zone is all I need to keep everything looking freshly applied.

Switch to waterproof eye makeup Humidity, sweat, and facial oils will quickly turn regular mascara and eyeliner into panda eyes. During the summer, I swap all my eye products for sweat-proof and water-resistant formulas that hold up in high heat. If you dislike scrubbing off waterproof formulas at night, tubing mascaras are another great option. They wrap around lashes to resist sweat all day, then slide off easily with warm water.

Seal your look with a fixing spray Misting your face at the end is my secret weapon for surviving a heatwave. The real trick in high temperatures is choosing a fixing spray alongside a traditional setting spray. While setting sprays use water and oils to blend powder layers into a seamless finish, fixing sprays like L'Oréal's 3-second setting mist rely on film-forming polymers to create an impenetrable, sweat-proof shield. For hot weather, I spritz a fixing spray in an and T motion, let it dry, and my makeup stays completely transfer-resistant all day.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Spray Mist: at Amazon This budget-friendly aerosol mist is built for intense heat. The microfine spray dries in seconds without leaving wet droplets or caking your base. It creates an invisible, sweat- and smudge-resistant shield over your face, eyes, and lips to keep your makeup locked in place all day.

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