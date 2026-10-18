I’m a personal trainer for seniors — this exercise should be a non-negotiable for anyone in their 40s

Training for your senior years starts long before you hit 65. The sooner you start focusing on full body stability, proper balance, and maintaining good posture, the better.

That’s why I teach weighted dead bugs to all of my personal training clients in their 40’s. This exercise strengthens key muscles in your deep core responsible for protecting your pelvis and spine, keeping you upright and balanced, and supporting your whole body during movement. If these muscles are properly trained and conditioned, you’ll be better safeguarded against serious falls and injuries as you age.

Even if you’re a total beginner, weighted dead bugs can be easily modified for your fitness level. And if you’re more advanced, you’re in luck — there are plenty of ways to make this movement incredibly challenging, too.

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Grab a pair of dumbbells and give weighted dead bugs a try. It’s an excellent move for any age group.

How to do weighted dead bugs

Speak with your doctor before starting any new exercise or workout program. They may caution against certain activities based on your personal health circumstances.

Weighted dead bugs are appropriate for most fitness levels, but if you’re a beginner, it’s crucial to learn proper exercise form. Consider meeting with a certified trainer for guidance and appropriate modification options, if necessary. Doing the exercise incorrectly can lead to pain or injury.

You’ll need a pair of light or moderately heavy dumbbells and a yoga mat for weighted dead bugs. A good weight will allow you to do all of the reps in a set without needing to rest, but will leave you feeling tired.

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Start by doing one set of 10 reps. As you get stronger, increase to 12-15 reps. As you get stronger, add a set or two until you’re doing 2-3 sets of 12-15 reps. Core exercises are generally safe to do every day, but start off by doing weighted dead bugs 2-3 times per week and gradually work your way up.

Weighted dead bugs can be done on their own, as part of your existing core workout, or as a warm-up for other activities.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Here’s how to do them:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Press the dumbbells above your shoulders.

Engage your core muscles.

Lift the knees to a tabletop position.

Lengthen your left leg towards the mat while extending your right arm behind you.

Pause briefly.

Lift your left leg and right arm back to the starting position.

Lengthen your right leg towards the mat while extending your left arm behind you.

Pause briefly.

Lift your right leg and left arm back to the starting position.

Continue alternating between your two sides for 10-15 reps.

Benefits of weighted dead bugs

Weighted dead bugs target the transverse abdominis, which keeps our pelvis and spine stable as we move. It’s vital that this deep core muscle is strong so that our balance, posture, and even breathing patterns stay optimal.

This exercise also works the rectus abdominis (or “six-pack” muscles), internal and external obliques, pelvic floor, and, to a lesser degree, pecs.

While dead bugs can be done unweighted (and should be, if you’re just starting out), the addition of the weight places greater demand on the core muscles, resulting in further muscular adaptations and strength gains.

The act of moving opposite sides of the body at once can also improve overall coordination.

Modifications for weighted dead bugs

Truth be told, I never start my clients with weighted dead bugs. I always have them master the standard form before adding weight. Before you pick up any dumbbells, you should be able to do at least 10-12 unweighted dead bugs without feeling too much strain.

If unweighted dead bugs are difficult, you can split the exercise into lower- and upper-body portions. Lower and lift your left leg, then lower and lift your right arm. Complete all reps on one side before switching to the other.

You can also use a single dumbbell or a plate as an intermediate step. You’ll lower both arms and one leg at a time.

Progressions for weighted dead bugs

The easiest way to make weighted dead bugs more challenging is to use heavier dumbbells. However, going too heavy may put strain on your shoulders, so use caution when working with heavier dumbbells.

You can also perform the exercise with straight legs instead of in a tabletop position. This requires more effort and stabilization from the deep core.

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