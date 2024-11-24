Whether you’re training for Hyrox for the first time, seventh, or maybe at this point you’ve lost count, there are always lessons to be learned when you hit the arena and approach the start line.

Perhaps wall balls are your arch nemesis or clocking up the kilometers is your Achilles heel. Wherever you’re at with your Hyrox journey, speaking with others can help you prepare, share valuable knowledge and upskill your next effort.

I competed at the Hyrox European Open in Maastricht, Netherlands, a few years ago and am soon approaching my next mixed doubles competition in London. Here are three things I wish I had known as a Hyrox beginner when slipping on the best cross training shoes and getting started for the first time.

What is Hyrox?

Hyrox is the biggest global race in the world, and over the last few years, it has massively blown up. Anyone can take part and there are plenty of heats to choose from, including open singles, doubles and relays, plus pro categories for athletes.

The race stays the same every year and you work against the clock to complete eight 1km runs and eight functional fitness stations between them, including ski ergs, farmer’s carries and sandbag lunges for distance.

You can learn more about the Hyrox competition here, including stations, rules and what to expect when you compete.

1,000-meter ski-erg

50-meter sled push

50-meter sled pull

80-meter broad jump burpees

1,000-meter row

200-meter farmer’s walk

100-meter sandbag lunges

100 wall balls

3 things I wish I had known as a Hyrox beginner

Here are some key takeaways for your next (or first) Hyrox.

Find a training plan that works for you — and start early

Having a training plan in place can help you focus your efforts, whatever your chosen race category or experience level. A more generic training plan might encompass the whole of Hyrox, including a running plan and sessions focused around each Hyrox station, or maybe you’re sharpening up on any weaknesses, like dedicating to a sled plan or progressive wall ball training plan — two stations participants find the most challenging.

I like to run recreationally anyway, but I’ve been adding 5k runs to my workouts in the lead-up to my next event this November in London, UK. Others may clock up three runs per week, including interval training, and if you’re unsure, you may choose to work with a Hyrox coach to decide what sort of running plan works best for you.

I spoke to master coach and Hyrox athlete Jake Deardon, who shared a fantastic 3-week training program to tackle Hyrox as a whole and an 8-week sled training program to help you get started on one of the toughest stations Hyrox offers.

A few months of training with a Hyrox-affiliated gym or trainer is the best way to go as a beginner, increasing running output and functional endurance and practicing exercises within the race. Putting together mini Hyrox simulations every few weeks will test your progress and identify areas for improvement.

Many trainers recommend training above Hyrox weight — the set weights for each station depending on race category. For example, if you plan to compete in the women’s singles or doubles event, wall balls must be completed at 4kg weight. I recommend training at 6kg to give you the extra edge on the day and boost your endurance capacity.

The most important training you can do is running under fatigue — adding stations like weighted lunges or sled work to interval runs to help your body cope with tired legs.

A training plan that doesn’t account for your lifestyle is unattainable so program rest like active recovery, walks, or gentle jogging and plan sessions in advance.

2. Consider what's on your feet

(Image credit: Sportograf)

Hyrox is functional cross training at its finest so your shoe must handle multi-directional movement and 8km of running. Factors like grip, stack, comfort, weight and cushioning are all worth considering when choosing the best shoe for Hyrox.

I initially started training with the Puma Fuse 2.0 but switched my Hyrox training shoe to the Reebok Nano Gym. The Fuse 2.0 is fantastic for CrossFit-style workouts and provides plenty of stability for exercises like lunges, broad jump burpees and wall balls, but for running, there isn’t enough cushioning or forward propulsion.

Given that Puma sponsors Hyrox, the Puma Deviate Nitro 3 or Puma Velocity Nitro shoes are top-tier options. Both pairs are favorites amongst pro Hyrox athletes, as are the Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 and Brooks Hyperion Tempo. I’m currently testing the Deviate Nitro 3 ready for race day.

You’ll likely be racing for over an hour in the opens, and the average person can finish a solo effort in around 90 minutes, so cushioning is crucial. That said, a lack of stability can throw you off during some functional stations, so avoid heavy cushioning or an excessive arch or drop.

Grip is also key for the sled push and sled pull, and while running laps around the track. Whichever shoe you choose, test it against each station to make sure you won’t be slipping around on race day. Add extra load to stations to put the shoe properly through its paces.

It’s worth checking out our cross training shoes vs weightlifting shoes guide for more on heel drop, heel counters, grip and foot-ground connection. A heel drop of 5-10mm is pretty standard for Hyrox.

3. Learn the rules ahead of race day

The Hyrox rules are strict and you could gain a distance or time penalty for any incomplete stations, no reps, or broken rules. For example, during the sleds, you must push or pull the sled across the line and stay within your designated box.

During broad jump burpees, you must start with a burpee behind the start line, and for the kettlebell farmer’s carry, you must return the bells to the starting area before you can move on.

There are many rules to follow for each station, so checking out the Hyrox manual ahead of time will help you prevent any rule breakages on race day.

Bottom line

Whatever your experience with Hyrox, preparation is key. Whether it's considering what to wear, what goes on your feet, or how you approach training and race day itself.

On the day, arrive early to check in and ensure you are briefed on factors like laps (every venue uses a different amount of running laps depending on venue size) heats, start times and any extra information you might need to get race-ready.

I also plan to take my own food and hydration gels. Here’s what to eat before a workout and whether you should eat before or after a workout according to fed-state vs fasted-state guidelines.

But most importantly — enjoy it! Hyrox is designed for everyone, so remember to take in the day itself and enjoy the experience.