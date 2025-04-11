The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is reduced by 30% right now — it’s a better deal than the new Garmin Vivoactive 6
Save big on a great Garmin smartwatch
Whenever a new Garmin watch is launched, it’s always worth immediately checking out the price of the previous model to see if its dropped and comparing the features with the latest one.
Sticking to that rule right now reveals a huge discount on the Garmin Vivoactive 5, which has dropped to $208 at Amazon right now, making it $91 cheaper than the new Garmin Vivoactive 6.
Garmin’s mid-range smartwatch offers a simple, attractive design with an AMOLED display, and reliable sports tracking alongside handy smarts like music storage and NFC payments. This is close to the lowest price I’ve seen for this watch, and even beats the deal available on it during Amazon’s recent Spring Sale.
The launch of the new Garmin Vivoactive 6 will no doubt prompt more regular discounts on the Vivoactive 5, and while there are some useful upgrades on the new watch that I’ll run through below, the Vivoactive 5 will be the better value pick for many people when it's reduced by this much.
When it comes to the design, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 has the same 42mm case and 1.2in AMOLED screen as the Vivoactive 6, and also has the same heart rate sensor and battery life.
There are modest hardware upgrades in the form of increased storage, which rises to 8GB from 4GB, a brighter display, and improved GPS accuracy thanks to the addition of Beidou and QZSS satellite support.
There are more additions on the software front, with the Vivoactive 6 having a new user interface, around 50 new sports modes and Garmin’s new Smart Alarm feature.
There are also more running technique stats on the new watch, like ground contact time and vertical oscillation, along with running power and Garmin’s handy PacePro feature for pacing your races.
The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is a better watch, but unless one of the new features it offers seems essential to you, then I’d opt for the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at this reduced price.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
