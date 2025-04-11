The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is reduced by 30% right now — it’s a better deal than the new Garmin Vivoactive 6

Whenever a new Garmin watch is launched, it’s always worth immediately checking out the price of the previous model to see if its dropped and comparing the features with the latest one.

Sticking to that rule right now reveals a huge discount on the Garmin Vivoactive 5, which has dropped to $208 at Amazon right now, making it $91 cheaper than the new Garmin Vivoactive 6.

Garmin Vivoactive 6: was $299 now $208 at Amazon Garmin’s mid-range smartwatch offers a simple, attractive design with an AMOLED display, and reliable sports tracking alongside handy smarts like music storage and NFC payments. This is close to the lowest price I’ve seen for this watch, and even beats the deal available on it during Amazon’s recent Spring Sale.

The launch of the new Garmin Vivoactive 6 will no doubt prompt more regular discounts on the Vivoactive 5, and while there are some useful upgrades on the new watch that I’ll run through below, the Vivoactive 5 will be the better value pick for many people when it's reduced by this much.

When it comes to the design, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 has the same 42mm case and 1.2in AMOLED screen as the Vivoactive 6, and also has the same heart rate sensor and battery life.

There are modest hardware upgrades in the form of increased storage, which rises to 8GB from 4GB, a brighter display, and improved GPS accuracy thanks to the addition of Beidou and QZSS satellite support.

(Image credit: Future)

There are more additions on the software front, with the Vivoactive 6 having a new user interface, around 50 new sports modes and Garmin’s new Smart Alarm feature.

There are also more running technique stats on the new watch, like ground contact time and vertical oscillation, along with running power and Garmin’s handy PacePro feature for pacing your races.

The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is a better watch, but unless one of the new features it offers seems essential to you, then I’d opt for the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at this reduced price.