Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra reportedly on the way as blood sugar monitoring rumors ramp up

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is coming soon, and it could beat the Apple Watch 10 to a key health feature that's been anticipated for years. A recent report from SamMobile says the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, July 10. Many Samsung devices, including a new Samsung Galaxy Watch model, are expected to be present.

Galaxy Watch Ultra rumors

The first report comes from Android Headlines and says that Samsung is working on a Galaxy Watch Ultra. The publication spotted model numbers that point directly to a watch named Galaxy Watch Ultra. If this is accurate, it seems likely that a higher-end version of the company's smartwatch is in the works.

It's still too early to say for sure what differences will exist between the Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra. Logically, you could expect a larger display a bigger battery, and a more rugged design, similar to the upgrades Apple offers with the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Samsung was originally expected to release a Galaxy Watch Pro, but the latest findings suggest that model might not exist. Instead, the Ultra name could be that watch, which would be a naming convention people are used to from Samsung. The company's top-of-the-line smartphone is the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy Watch 7: blood sugar monitoring?

According to the Korean language publication Pulse, Samsung could announce blood sugar monitoring for the Galaxy Watch 7, a feature Samsung has discussed for some time. The report comes from a new Samsung press release that mentions the feature, though it never actually refers to the Galaxy Watch 7 by name.

If it comes to the Galaxy Watch devices, this could be a life-changing feature for people with diabetes. It could supplement the disposable monitors. Depending on its accuracy, it could even replace those types of monitors for some, but time will tell if it works well enough for that.

It's worth noting is that there's a bit of speculation going on here. While we know Samsung is interested in blood sugar monitoring for its devices, the company hasn't officially said anything about bringing the feature to Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Watch Ultra, so we'll need to wait until July when the company formally announces its new devices to see whether a blood sugar monitoring feature comes to its next watches.

