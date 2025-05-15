Garmin announces Forerunner 570 and 970 — here’s everything you need to know about the new watches
The new watches added to Garmin's line-up
Today, Garmin has announced two new running watches — the Forerunner 570 and the Forerunner 970. The two new watches will be added to the brands line-up and feature built-in microphones and speakers, allowing you to chat on the run.
We’re going hands-on with the new watches in New York and Kansas City today, but read on to find all the key stats.
Garmin launch Forerunner 570 and 970
Both watches have bright, beautiful AMOLED displays and come in several fun colors. Here’s the key stats:
Garmin Forerunner 570
- The 570 will come in two different sizes, 42mm and 45mm, suiting runners of all sizes. Both sizes have a bright AMOLED touchscreen display.
- The watch will cost $549.99 and have up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.
- Like most of the best Garmin Watches, you’ll be able to use the built-in Coach feature to load training plans onto the watch.
- The built-in microphone and speaker allow you to take calls from your wrist — a feature we first saw on the Garmin Fenix 8.
- The Forerunner 570 will replace the Garmin Forerunner 265 as Garmin's mid-tier Forerunner.
- You can now adjust the font size on the watch, something we've not seen from Garmin before.
Garmin Forerunner 970
- The Forerunner 970 will come in one size — 47mm. It also has an AMOLED display but has the addition of a titanium bezel, sapphire lens, and a built-in LED flashlight.
- The Forerunner 970 starts at $749.99 and has up to 15 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.
- The 970 will have Garmin’s built-in mapping capabilities, with colored maps loaded onto the watch.
- There are new features available on the 970 — you’ll get advanced running metrics like step speed loss when paired with a heart rate monitor, showing you how much you slow down when your foot hits the ground, and a running economy feature.
- The 970 also has a built-in speaker and microphone and will replace the Garmin Forerunner 965 as Garmin's top-tier Forerunner.
Garmin hasn’t yet announced when the watches will be released, but we’ll be updating this page as new information comes in.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy.
