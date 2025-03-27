Garmin launches a paywall — here are all the premium Connect+ features that will cost you $6.99 a month

Premium paywalled features are common amongst smartwatch and fitness tracker manufacturers. Now, Garmin is joining brands like Google (Fitbit Premium) with the launch of a new Connect+ subscription that will cost $6.99 a month or $69.99 for the year. In turn, Connect+ users get access to an expanded set of tools to monitor fitness goals and improve training, along with new connectivity and social features.

Don’t want to pay? Don’t worry. Garmin Connect will remain as is, with all existing features still free — for now, at least.

However, to tempt folks to paywalled side, Garmin is offering a 30-day free trial of Connect+, which is available starting today (March 27).

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Connect Plus: AI-powered wellness insights

Every wearables brand is seemingly adding AI-backed wellness tools to its repertoire and Garmin is no exception. Currently in beta testing only, the new Connect+ Active Intelligence feature generates personalized tips and insights throughout the day to help users reach their fitness goals.

However, beyond that fact, we know little about what these AI suggestions will look like, how frequently they’ll pop up or how actionable they'll be.

Garmin Connect Plus: Expanded LiveTrack features

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Garmin’s LiveTrack safety feature is already awesome, allowing users to share a location-tracking link before heading out on a run, walk, hike, bike ride, etc. with a pre-selected list of trusted contacts. Better yet, it doesn’t require a cell connection, relying on GPS instead.

With Connect+, LiveTrack is seemingly even simpler to use. Subscribers can opt to have LiveTrack links auto-generated and sent via text message whenever heading out for a workout. You’ll also be able to set up a custom LiveTrack profile page to share with friends and loved ones, something that could be fun for marathon runners and their fans wishing to follow along.

Garmin Connect Plus: Exclusive challenges and badges

Connect+ subscribers will also get access to exclusive challenges and badges. For example, a new "Running Climbs" badge will be available to Connect+ users who record 500 meters or more of ascent during one month of running.

Another "Power Cycling" badge is for those who log four hours or more of Zone 3 riding during a one-month window.

(Image credit: Future)

With Connect+, those using Garmin's existing Run Coach and/or Cycle Coach training plans will gain access to additional ‘expert guidance’ in the form of education videos and other content by signing up for Connect+.

However, similar to the AI-generated tips, we know little about what form these videos will take — will they be full-on workout classes, quick and digestible clips or something else entirely? I look forward to finding out.

Other new Connect Plus features

Additionally, Garmin Connect+ subscribers will be able to view real-time wellness stats on their smartphone (via the Connect app) while simultaneously recording an indoor workout on their watch.

I like the idea of this feature because I often want to view more metrics than can be displayed on the watch face at any given time. Now, instead of having to shuffle through screens, I can set my smartphone to show one set of data and the watch to show another.

Finally, a new Performance Dashboard for Connect+ users will allow for greater customization of graphs and charts to help uncover long-term trends.

Garmin Connect Plus: Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

While some folks will surely groan at the idea of Garmin launching paywalled features, I’m cautiously optimistic — if and only if the brand stays true to its word and doesn’t paywall any of the existing Connect app functionality.

Still, I’m going to hold off judgment of Connect+ until I’ve had a chance to take everything for a spin. For now, these new tools sound intriguing, but I’m on the fence as to whether they'll ultimately be worth the cost for the average user. Stay tuned for testing and insights.

What do you think of the new Garmin Connect+ features? Are you planning on signing up for a premium account or does this feel more like an easy cash-grab? Let me know in the comments below.