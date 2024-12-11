Traveling this holiday season? Shop these essential sleep accessories for your carry-on

Holidays are coming, and many of us will be packing our bags and hitting the road, or boarding a plane or train, to visit our families and friends. For those who struggle to fall asleep in the comfort of their home, the prospect of traveling, new bedrooms, or loved ones' couches can make this a nerve-wracking time of year.

But don't despair, even without one of this year's best mattresses, we've found some portable products you can take with you so you can get the rest you need, no matter where you are. From eye masks to sleep earphones, an added bonus is that many of them are reduced too.

We've picked the items we think are worth trying if you're looking to rest during a holiday adventure. So why wait? Find your perfect travel accessory and get it in time for the holidays.

1. Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask: was $24.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Whether you're trying to catch some ZZZs on a plane or in a brightly lit guest room, an eye mask is an excellent solution to light disturbing your sleep. This mask from Nidra is great as, though it contours to your face, the curved cups are designed to leave space between your eyes and the material, meaning you won't feel any pressure against your eyelashes. It also means makeup won't smudge. It fits most face shapes, is lightweight and blocks light completely. While it's a great option for side and back sleepers, if you sleep on your front, you'd be better suited to a mask that sits flush to your face. With 28% off right now, this eye mask is currently $17.99 (was $24.99).

2. Loop Dream earplugs: was $49.95 now $42.46 at Loop

Loop is widely recognized as one of the best earplug brands, with their Experience earplugs for concerts and events being particularly popular. The Loop Dream earplugs, however, are specifically designed for sleep, built with a silicone body and silicone-foam oval tip to fit your ears perfectly. The soft materials used make these perfect for all kinds of sleepers (including side sleepers, as the brand promises they'll stay put). They boast 27 decibels of noise reduction (or "massive noise reduction" as Loop describe it), making them great for blocking noise from planes, neighbors, and your partner's snoring! Loop is currently offering 15% off orders over $49, meaning you can save $7.49 on the Loop Dream earplugs. If you want to order more than one pair, or grab some accessories as well, the brand is offering 20% off orders over $74 and 25% off spends of $99 or more.

3. Tempur-Pedic ComfortPillow Travel: $79 or 2 for $109 at Tempur-Pedic

This pressure-relieving pillow is great for getting rest in a car or plane, and can also be a good addition to a regular bed, as it doesn't have the typical curved shape of other travel pillows. Its compact size makes it easy to transport, and it's made from the brand's NASA developed Tempur material and comes with a 5-year warranty. These pillows are $79 each but you can currently get a pair for $109, saving $49.

4. THISWORKS Deep Sleep Pillow Spray: now $21 at Amazon

Create a calming environment wherever you are this holiday season with this pillow spray. Created from an essential oil blend of lavender, vetivert and camomille, it's designed to help you drift off to sleep more quicky and wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day. With sizes starting at 35ml (1.2 Fl oz), they're travel friendly, too. Although the smaller sizes aren't currently discounted, we have seen lower prices before, so keep your eyes out!

5. Headspace: from $12.99 per month (7-day free trial) at Headspace app

Best known for its guided meditations, the subscription app Headspace also has a robust suite of sleep features in its Sleep by Headspace section. This includes guided sleep meditations, sleepcasts, relaxing sounds, music, and more. Pair any of these with some noise-cancelling earphones and you've got yourself a soothing way to fall asleep as you travel.