Trouble sleeping? Headspace’s new insomnia-fighting course could get your rest back on track, study finds

New peer-reviewed research has found that a better sleep program from popular mindfulness app Headspace reduced symptoms of insomnia in 29% of participants with just 10 minutes daily practice.

Getting better sleep at night also helped lower levels of depression among participants, leaving them feeling more rested and hopeful for the day ahead.

Finding Your Best Sleep by Headspace is an 18-day self-guided program that incorporates Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) and Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) among other evidence-based techniques to help users reduce racing thoughts and restlessness at night, and build lasting better sleep hygiene habits.

Around one in three adults in the US aren't sleeping enough and while Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) offers an evidence-based approach to better sleep, a lack of practicing therapists means it can be hard to access and expensive.

Key takeaways from the study:

Headspace users reported a 29% decrease in insomnia symptoms

Participants also reported fewer anxiety and depressive symptoms

Improved sleep was reported after the course ended

What is CBT-I? Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) is an evidence-based approach that aims to reduce insomnia by changing the behaviors and thought patterns around sleep.

During the course of the study, 132 adults with clinical insomnia were assigned to either the Headspace sleep program or a control group.

Those in the sleep program followed "Finding Your Best Sleep"; an 18-day course that uses 10 minute daily sessions based on CBT-I to target insomnia

Participants were required to report on their sleep and mood pre-intervention, during intervention and post-intervention.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those in the Headspace group showed a 29% reduction in self-reported insomnia symptoms compared to those in the control group, as well as reporting an improvement in overall sleep quality.

CBT-I is considered one of the most effective methods for reducing insomnia, but cost and accessibility means it isn't always an option for those struggling with their sleep.

The Headspace app aims to offer a flexible and affordable approach to CBT-I, packaging the basic principals into a course you can complete on your own time.

“These compelling research findings represent a novel and scalable way to help individuals get the sleep they need,” says Dr. Aric Prather, Director of the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Research Program at the University of California at San Francisco.

“With nearly 30% of adults reporting sleep difficulties, access to this new program could be game-changing.”

Mood-boosting benefits

Users who engaged with the Headspace Finding Your Best Sleep program didn't just report benefits to their sleep — they also found their mood improved.

Participants reported reduced stress, anxiety and depressive symptoms while using Headspace, and these positive results were further observed during the three week follow-up.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleep deprivation and insomnia are linked to anxiety, irritability and depression while those who experience long-term sleep deprivation often struggle to regular their emotions.

Harvard Health even describes a good night's sleep as the "best way to improve your mood."

Long lasting results

While the Headspace sleep program takes 18 days to complete, this study indicates that the advantages might last well beyond that initial period.

Three weeks post-intervention — after completing the program — participants were asked to report on their sleep and mental health.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Users who had engaged with Finding Your Best Sleep continued to note improved sleep and mood compared to pre-intervention. Among the control group, who hadn't completed the course, little difference was observed.

CBT-I aims to create a healthier attitude towards sleep, removing the pressure many of us feel to get a solid eight hours every night... and the disappointment when we inevitably fail to meet those targets.

When successful, this can lead to a long-term reduction in insomnia.

Is CBT-I right for you?

CBT-I focuses on your thoughts and behaviors around sleep, identifying issues that are contributing to your insomnia to restructure your approach to bedtime.

This process will typically take place over several sessions, typically administered by a healthcare professional.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, currently only a small number of trained CBT-I therapists are operating in the US, which can make the treatment hard to access.

If you are experiencing insomnia and think you might benefit from CBT-I, we recommend speaking to your doctor about available treatment plans.

Incorporating mindfulness into your sleep routine

Mindfulness for better sleep helps you adjust your approach to rest. Instead of chasing unattainable perfection, you focus on practicing a healthy routine. Here are some methods to get started...