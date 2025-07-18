New study says these workouts don't just build strength — they improve your sleep, too
Science reveals which type of exercise delivers the biggest sleep boost.
If you struggle to sleep at night, you’ve probably been told somewhere along the line to try exercising more. But that doesn’t necessarily mean lifting weights or powering through a HIIT session before bed is the most effective route to a good night’s sleep.
Scientists have been looking into which types of exercise work best for easing insomnia, and a recent study published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine reveals the verdict.
What the study looked at
A large new study analyzed 22 clinical trials comparing 13 treatments for insomnia, including seven types of exercise like yoga, Tai Chi, jogging, walking, and strength training. While cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) remains a top pick for treating poor sleep, several exercise forms showed impressive benefits, too.
Tai Chi was the undisputed MVP for sleep quality, outperforming other exercises by boosting total sleep time by nearly an hour, cutting down how long you stay awake after falling asleep, and shortening the time it takes to drift off, with benefits lasting up to two years.
Yoga followed close behind, adding almost two hours of extra shut-eye and improving sleep efficiency. If this has inspired you to tap into more gentle forms of movement, and we can help recommend the best yoga mat for your downward dogs and pigeon poses. Jogging and walking also made the list, easing insomnia severity and helping the body produce more melatonin, the hormone that signals your brain it’s bedtime.
Why these exercises work
Researchers suggest the benefits come down to breath control, relaxation, and emotional regulation with mind-body moves like Tai Chi and yoga. Jogging and walking boost energy use and reduce stress hormones, helping to prepare your body for rest.
Of course, if you suffer from severe insomnia, exercise alone might not be enough. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers a comprehensive resource page with guidance from expert organizations such as the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.
