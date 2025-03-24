Reduce your stress before bed by 68% with this easy 6-minute nighttime routine
Picking up a book can reduce anxiety, depression and stress, leading to better sleep
You might associate a nighttime routine with children, but repeating certain behaviors before you go to bed can help you get better sleep at any age.
Humans are creatures of habit and a nighttime routine can regulate your circadian rhythm and energy levels, making it easier to fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up refreshed in the morning.
If you experience anxiety or feel a peak in stress levels after going to bed, you’re not alone. 43% of American adults report that stress has caused them to lie awake at night in the past month.
However, a simple six-minute routine might be the key to reducing your stress and getting better sleep night after night. Here’s how.
How reading can ease nighttime stress and anxiety for better sleep
Picking up a book before bed might be the solution to your stress problems even if you only read for six minutes, a 2009 study by Mindlab International for the University of Sussex found.
Compared to other nighttime activities, reading proved more beneficial in reducing stress.
While reading for just six minutes reduced stress by 68%, listening to music prompted a 61% reduction, drinking tea or coffee saw a 54% reduction and going for a walk came in the lowest, with this method only showing a 42% reduction in stress.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
This isn't the only research emphasizing the benefit of reading for your sleep.
A 2021 study found that reading improved sleep quality, while a paper on the benefits of reading explored how it can have a positive impact on your mental health. According to the study, people who read every day have a substantially lower risk of being diagnosed with depression and anxiety.
Anxiety and depression can have a huge knock-on impact on the quality of your rest, making it more difficult to fall asleep and sleep through the night.
So, adding a book to your evening routine, instead of scrolling through your phone, can not only improve your sleep but also your mood.
My other top nighttime routine tips
While reading can help you get better sleep, it's unlikely to transform your nighttime routine if you’re still practicing poor sleep hygiene. Here are my other top tips to create an effective nighttime routine to fall asleep fast.
Take a hot bath
What better place to read your book than in a warm, candlelit bath? Not only can a soak relax your body and your mind, but moving from a warm bathroom to a cooler bedroom at night causes a drop in your core body temperature.
This temperature change replicates the natural transition your body makes before you fall asleep, making it easier for you to drift off.
Prepare for tomorrow
As someone who’s used to the feeling of a racing mind in the evening, when nighttime anxiety kicks in, preparing for the next day helps me switch off.
I pack my bag, hang out the clothes I’m going to wear, and prepare the bathroom with anything I need to get ready with. If I still feel nervous or stressed, then I’ll write a to-do list of everything that’s keeping me up.
This simple habit to organize yourself can do wonders for your sleep and help quieten your mind.
Clean your bedroom
A study found that a cluttered bedroom can lead to decreased sleep quality, and it’s not surprising. Seeing mess, dirt and clutter is essentially looking at a long to-do list, and a busy bedroom inevitably leads to a busy mind.
Even just a quick tidy before you settle down for bed can make a huge difference. Aside from this, a minimalist bedroom design can help you sleep.
Opt for calming colors like blues and whites and try to keep unnecessary furniture and objects out of the room.
Lauren is an experienced writer and editor in the health and lifestyle industry and has led many campaigns and projects that deliver news, advice, and research on all things sleep. As the Sleep Features Editor for Tom’s Guide, Lauren writes, commissions and edits sleep and mattress content, from in-depth how-tos in sleep and mattress health to interviews with doctors and neuroscientists on the latest news in sleep. Lauren regularly tests new sleep tech and accessories to evaluate their effectiveness for getting good quality sleep and easing specific sleep struggles like nighttime anxiety. Alongside this, Lauren reports on the best mattress brands out there, like Helix, Saatva, and DreamCloud, helping readers find the right mattress for them and the best deals on them.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How long does it take you to fall asleep? Expert explains 'sleep latency' and what it says about your health
Forget the Scandi Sleep Method — 3 tricks for better sleep I recommend for bedsharing couples