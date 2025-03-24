Reduce your stress before bed by 68% with this easy 6-minute nighttime routine

Features
By published

Picking up a book can reduce anxiety, depression and stress, leading to better sleep

A woman in bed reading a book with a cup of tea in hand and a lamp on the bedside table, as she completes her nighttime routine
(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might associate a nighttime routine with children, but repeating certain behaviors before you go to bed can help you get better sleep at any age.

Humans are creatures of habit and a nighttime routine can regulate your circadian rhythm and energy levels, making it easier to fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up refreshed in the morning.

If you experience anxiety or feel a peak in stress levels after going to bed, you’re not alone. 43% of American adults report that stress has caused them to lie awake at night in the past month.

However, a simple six-minute routine might be the key to reducing your stress and getting better sleep night after night. Here’s how.

How reading can ease nighttime stress and anxiety for better sleep

Picking up a book before bed might be the solution to your stress problems even if you only read for six minutes, a 2009 study by Mindlab International for the University of Sussex found.

Compared to other nighttime activities, reading proved more beneficial in reducing stress.

While reading for just six minutes reduced stress by 68%, listening to music prompted a 61% reduction, drinking tea or coffee saw a 54% reduction and going for a walk came in the lowest, with this method only showing a 42% reduction in stress.

A woman with long dark curly hair and pink pyjamas sitting in bed reading a book

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the only research emphasizing the benefit of reading for your sleep.

A 2021 study found that reading improved sleep quality, while a paper on the benefits of reading explored how it can have a positive impact on your mental health. According to the study, people who read every day have a substantially lower risk of being diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

Anxiety and depression can have a huge knock-on impact on the quality of your rest, making it more difficult to fall asleep and sleep through the night.

So, adding a book to your evening routine, instead of scrolling through your phone, can not only improve your sleep but also your mood.

My other top nighttime routine tips

While reading can help you get better sleep, it's unlikely to transform your nighttime routine if you’re still practicing poor sleep hygiene. Here are my other top tips to create an effective nighttime routine to fall asleep fast.

Take a hot bath

What better place to read your book than in a warm, candlelit bath? Not only can a soak relax your body and your mind, but moving from a warm bathroom to a cooler bedroom at night causes a drop in your core body temperature.

This temperature change replicates the natural transition your body makes before you fall asleep, making it easier for you to drift off.

A woman relaxing in the bath as part of her nighttime routine with candles and headphones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prepare for tomorrow

As someone who’s used to the feeling of a racing mind in the evening, when nighttime anxiety kicks in, preparing for the next day helps me switch off.

I pack my bag, hang out the clothes I’m going to wear, and prepare the bathroom with anything I need to get ready with. If I still feel nervous or stressed, then I’ll write a to-do list of everything that’s keeping me up.

This simple habit to organize yourself can do wonders for your sleep and help quieten your mind.

Clean your bedroom

Woman picking up clothes on the bed with a green shirt in hand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A study found that a cluttered bedroom can lead to decreased sleep quality, and it’s not surprising. Seeing mess, dirt and clutter is essentially looking at a long to-do list, and a busy bedroom inevitably leads to a busy mind.

Even just a quick tidy before you settle down for bed can make a huge difference. Aside from this, a minimalist bedroom design can help you sleep.

Opt for calming colors like blues and whites and try to keep unnecessary furniture and objects out of the room.

Lauren Jeffries
Lauren Jeffries
Sleep Features Editor

Lauren is an experienced writer and editor in the health and lifestyle industry and has led many campaigns and projects that deliver news, advice, and research on all things sleep. As the Sleep Features Editor for Tom’s Guide, Lauren writes, commissions and edits sleep and mattress content, from in-depth how-tos in sleep and mattress health to interviews with doctors and neuroscientists on the latest news in sleep. Lauren regularly tests new sleep tech and accessories to evaluate their effectiveness for getting good quality sleep and easing specific sleep struggles like nighttime anxiety. Alongside this, Lauren reports on the best mattress brands out there, like Helix, Saatva, and DreamCloud, helping readers find the right mattress for them and the best deals on them. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Woman writing in a notebook before bed to help her sleep
This daily habit of highly organized people will help you fall asleep in minutes
A woman is sat on the end of her bed with her head in her hands as she can&#039;t sleep because of nighttime anxiety
My anxiety is worse at night — I asked a neuropsychologist why and how to cope
A woman sleeping on her side peacefully with the curtains open slightly letting some light in
How to go to sleep earlier in 6 simple steps, according to experts
A woman with long dark hair falls asleep quickly in a comfy bed dressed with soft white linens
I'm an ex-insomniac turned sleep coach — my 3 top tips to fall asleep quickly
A woman in bed reading a book with a cup of tea in hand and a lamp on the bedside table, as she completes her nighttime routine
Trying to stick to New Year's resolutions? Start with a consistent nighttime routine
Woman doing a yoga pose in bed against a green background
Sleep expert reveals her secret weapon for falling asleep fast — and you can do it in 15 minutes
Latest in Sleep
A woman in bed reading a book with a cup of tea in hand and a lamp on the bedside table, as she completes her nighttime routine
Reduce your stress before bed by 68% with this easy 6-minute nighttime routine
A man and a woman sleeping in bed
Forget the Scandi Sleep Method — 3 tricks for better sleep I recommend for bedsharing couples
Bare feet poking out of the covers at the end of a bed
Twitching in your sleep? Expert shares 5 most common causes of hypnic jerks
A woman with dark hair lies in bed yawning because she is so tired and ready to sleep
Tired all the time? Sleep experts share how to tackle hypersomnia — plus what might be causing it
A woman with long dark hair falls asleep quickly in a comfy bed dressed with soft white linens
I'm an ex-insomniac turned sleep coach — my 3 top tips to fall asleep quickly
A person lying on their stomach on the Leesa Legend Hybrid Mattress
What’s so bad about stomach sleeping? Expert dishes the dirt on so-called ‘worst sleeping position ever’
Latest in Features
2025 Mini Cooper Countryman SE All4 review.
I drove the Mini Cooper Countryman EV for a week — here’s my pros and cons
Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack
I tested this laptop backpack for 6 months — and it’s one of the best purchases I’ve ever made
Galaxy S25 Ultra next to macro shot of flower
I test camera phones for a living — here's 3 tips for taking great macro shots
A man filing his taxes electronically on a laptop
AI-powered tax scams are here - how to stay safe from deepfakes, phishing and more this tax season
Roon
Forget Spotify HiFi — I made a hi-res streaming service that's just for me
Soundcore AeroClip open-ear earbuds in champagne mist against a blue backdrop
I ditched my AirPods for these budget open-ear earbuds while running for a week — I won’t be going back
More about sleep
Woman sleeping on her side

How long does it take you to fall asleep? Expert explains 'sleep latency' and what it says about your health
A man and a woman sleeping in bed

Forget the Scandi Sleep Method — 3 tricks for better sleep I recommend for bedsharing couples
Apple iPhone 16 held in the hand.

You can bring back full-screen calls on iPhone — here’s how
See more latest
Most Popular
A man filing his taxes electronically on a laptop
AI-powered tax scams are here - how to stay safe from deepfakes, phishing and more this tax season
A woman&#039;s hand holding a magnifying glass magnifying bed bugs on a mattress
How to get rid of bed bugs naturally with the $6 household staple you might already own
2025 Mini Cooper Countryman SE All4 review.
I drove the Mini Cooper Countryman EV for a week — here’s my pros and cons
Shark Robot Vacuum &amp; Mop Combo
Which Shark robot vacuum should I buy? How to pick the best model for your needs and budget
Galaxy S25 Ultra next to macro shot of flower
I test camera phones for a living — here's 3 tips for taking great macro shots
A Pentax 17 half-frame film camera
The Pentax 17 heralds a new age for film photography — here’s my verdict after testing it for a week
Soundcore AeroClip open-ear earbuds in champagne mist against a blue backdrop
I ditched my AirPods for these budget open-ear earbuds while running for a week — I won’t be going back
Woman performing a lunge with arms extended at shoulder height in a white room
You can start realigning your hips in just 3 exercises — according to a yoga teacher and strength coach
Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack
I tested this laptop backpack for 6 months — and it’s one of the best purchases I’ve ever made
Hacker using a stolen social security card
Your Social Security number is a literal gold mine for scammers and identity thieves — here’s how to keep it safe