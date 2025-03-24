Reduce your stress before bed by 68% with this easy 6-minute nighttime routine

You might associate a nighttime routine with children, but repeating certain behaviors before you go to bed can help you get better sleep at any age.

Humans are creatures of habit and a nighttime routine can regulate your circadian rhythm and energy levels, making it easier to fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up refreshed in the morning.

If you experience anxiety or feel a peak in stress levels after going to bed, you’re not alone. 43% of American adults report that stress has caused them to lie awake at night in the past month.

However, a simple six-minute routine might be the key to reducing your stress and getting better sleep night after night. Here’s how.

How reading can ease nighttime stress and anxiety for better sleep

Picking up a book before bed might be the solution to your stress problems even if you only read for six minutes, a 2009 study by Mindlab International for the University of Sussex found.

Compared to other nighttime activities, reading proved more beneficial in reducing stress.

While reading for just six minutes reduced stress by 68%, listening to music prompted a 61% reduction, drinking tea or coffee saw a 54% reduction and going for a walk came in the lowest, with this method only showing a 42% reduction in stress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the only research emphasizing the benefit of reading for your sleep.

A 2021 study found that reading improved sleep quality, while a paper on the benefits of reading explored how it can have a positive impact on your mental health. According to the study, people who read every day have a substantially lower risk of being diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

Anxiety and depression can have a huge knock-on impact on the quality of your rest, making it more difficult to fall asleep and sleep through the night.

So, adding a book to your evening routine, instead of scrolling through your phone, can not only improve your sleep but also your mood.

My other top nighttime routine tips

While reading can help you get better sleep, it's unlikely to transform your nighttime routine if you’re still practicing poor sleep hygiene. Here are my other top tips to create an effective nighttime routine to fall asleep fast.

Take a hot bath

What better place to read your book than in a warm, candlelit bath? Not only can a soak relax your body and your mind, but moving from a warm bathroom to a cooler bedroom at night causes a drop in your core body temperature.

This temperature change replicates the natural transition your body makes before you fall asleep, making it easier for you to drift off.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prepare for tomorrow

As someone who’s used to the feeling of a racing mind in the evening, when nighttime anxiety kicks in, preparing for the next day helps me switch off.

I pack my bag, hang out the clothes I’m going to wear, and prepare the bathroom with anything I need to get ready with. If I still feel nervous or stressed, then I’ll write a to-do list of everything that’s keeping me up.

This simple habit to organize yourself can do wonders for your sleep and help quieten your mind.

Clean your bedroom

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A study found that a cluttered bedroom can lead to decreased sleep quality, and it’s not surprising. Seeing mess, dirt and clutter is essentially looking at a long to-do list, and a busy bedroom inevitably leads to a busy mind.

Even just a quick tidy before you settle down for bed can make a huge difference. Aside from this, a minimalist bedroom design can help you sleep.

Opt for calming colors like blues and whites and try to keep unnecessary furniture and objects out of the room.