Does green tea help you sleep? We ask a wellness expert

Green tea is lauded for its many health benefits, so it's only natural to assume a cup could help you unwind before falling asleep. However, while green tea is an excellent substitute to coffee and black tea during the morning, does green tea help you sleep at night?

There are plenty of tried and tested methods for falling asleep faster – from guided relaxation techniques to choosing the best mattress for your body and sleep style – but drinking green tea isn't recommended as a natural sleep aid.

To find out why, we spoke to Lena Bakovic, a registered dietician at Top Nutrition Coaching. Here Bakovic explains how green tea affects your sleep, the time of day you should be drinking it, and what alternative bedtime beverages you should be drinking instead.

Is green tea before bed good for sleep?

For a lot of people, sipping a cup of freshly brewed tea creates a warm, cozy feeling that makes them ready to hit the hay. However, not all teas are created equal. While some are well known for their sleep-inducing properties, others can actually make you feel wide awake. Take green tea, for instance.

Green tea is a tea that's made from the Camellia sinesnsis plant. Dietician Lena Bakovic says this beverage is packed dietary antioxidants, which work to scavenge cancer-producing free radicals with the body.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While this cup of green goodness may boast a number of health benefits, Bakovic warns it won't solve all your health problems - especially insomnia - and it's all down to its caffeine content.

"Green tea has a higher caffeine content compared to herbal teas varieties, which typically contain zero caffeine," explains the registered dietician. "The oxidation process of the green tea leaves makes them darker and increases their caffeine content. If an individual is particularly sensitive to caffeine, they may not want to consume this type of tea close to their usual bedtime."

The caffeine content of green tea compared to coffee

Okay, so green tea is caffeinated, which we know can keep a lot of people awake. So, if you drink a cup of green tea before bed, will it keep you up as much as a cup of coffee would? Bakovic says no.

"Regular, caffeinated coffee, on average provides at least three times more the amount of caffeine than is found in a comparable 8oz serving of green tea," she explains. "The 8oz coffee contains approximately 100 mg of caffeine as compared to 30 mg of caffeine in an 8oz cup of green tea."

Does caffeine in green tea cause sleep problems?

Green tea isn't as loaded with caffeine as coffee, but does this mean it won't cause any sleep problems if you drink it too close to bed? "It most definitely can produce sleep difficulties," warns Bakovic.

"Particularly if the green tea leaves have been oxidized to be a darker color which increases their caffeine content. Most people are sensitive to caffeine when consumed close to their usual bedtime, and thereby sleep can be affected."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is green tea good for sleep apnea?

Online, there's a growing search around whether green tea not only aids sleep, but also whether it reduces sleep apnea. However, Bakovic is sceptical about this. "I don’t believe there is sufficient scientific research to help me confidently support this claim," says Bakovic.

"But I will say that there is a small body of research suggesting that the ingredients within green tea may be helpful with some of the breathing deficits which occur with sleep apnea."

How to drink green tea without harming your sleep

If you love drinking green tea, the good news is that you may not have to give up a warm cup in the evenings. You can now get decaffeinated green tea, so you can enjoy the taste and health benefits without the buzz of caffeine.

However, if you want a beverage that is not only low on caffeine but will also make you feel sleepy, Bakovic suggest giving teas such as chamomile a chance: "I would say a safer bet would be to try an herbal tea variety, of which most are caffeine-free and can actually help with relaxation before bedtime without disrupting sleeping patterns."

What time of day is best to drink green tea?

So, how can we enjoy a regular cup of green tea without it having any affect on our sleep? Bakovic suggests you should replace your daily cup of java with this antioxidant-packed drink, thanks to its caffeine content. "Green tea is a great option as a replacement for morning coffee, "she says.