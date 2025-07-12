I love my Garmin sleep tracker, but these 4 cheap alternatives are almost as good — starting from $64 for Prime Day

I've been a dedicated wearer of top-rated Garmin watches for over seven years. The brand has seen me through many half marathons, a marathon and triathlon, and one of the key health metrics I've tracked to get ready for these challenges is my sleep.

A reliable sleep tracker keeps me accountable when it comes to maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and following sleep-friendly habits (we're talking getting enough daily light and avoiding too much screen time in the evening) to boost my sleep score.

If I wasn't quite so attached to my Garmin Forerunner 255 and was shopping Prime Day sleep deals with a $200 budget, these are the sleep trackers I'd buy...

4 sleep tracker deals under $200 this Prime Day

1. Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.95 now $74.95 at Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a top-rated affordable sleep and fitness tracker that sits subtly on your wrist. At its budget price point, you can't expect all the bells and whistles of premium Garmin trackers, but it gives you an accurate measure of your sleep duration. For more in-depth sleep data (sleep score and sleep cycle info), you can upgrade to a Fitbit Premium subscription at $9.99/month. At under $75 we think the Fitbit is a great-value smart watch for anyone in need of basic sleep insights. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (based on 19,170+ reviews)

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is arguably the best sleep tracking watch you can get for under $200. It gives you a daily sleep score AND a daily energy score collating sleep and workout data to give you a better understanding of how well your body is recovering. Impressively, it also measures blood oxygen levels and skin temperature, and boasts FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection. All of that comes with 47% off now, slashing the price to $159.99 (was $299.99) — we think that's a super deal. If you dislike wearing a watch to bed, you could get the same Samsung sleep tracking experience with the Samsung Galaxy Ring, though it comes at a higher price ($399.99 $299.99 at Amazon this Prime Day). Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (based on 3,280+ reviews)

3. Amazfit Helio Ring: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

The Amazfit Helio ring may not be selling as fast as the retailers expected (it got a major price cut in October 2024), but our reviewer says it offers "solid" sleep insights that are "a near match with other sleep-tracking devices", even if the data on offer isn't as "detailed and digestible" as you'd get from the likes of Samsung. If you're in the market for an affordable sleep-tracking ring, we think this is a reliable option. But you'll want to make the most of Amazon's 25% off while it lasts. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★½ (based on 150+ reviews)