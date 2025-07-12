I love my Garmin sleep tracker, but these 4 cheap alternatives are almost as good — starting from $64 for Prime Day
My job is testing sleep trackers — if I was looking for one on a $200 budget, these are the ones I'd buy this Amazon Prime Day...
I've been a dedicated wearer of top-rated Garmin watches for over seven years. The brand has seen me through many half marathons, a marathon and triathlon, and one of the key health metrics I've tracked to get ready for these challenges is my sleep.
A reliable sleep tracker keeps me accountable when it comes to maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and following sleep-friendly habits (we're talking getting enough daily light and avoiding too much screen time in the evening) to boost my sleep score.
If I wasn't quite so attached to my Garmin Forerunner 255 and was shopping Prime Day sleep deals with a $200 budget, these are the sleep trackers I'd buy...
4 sleep tracker deals under $200 this Prime Day
1. Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.95 now $74.95 at Amazon
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a top-rated affordable sleep and fitness tracker that sits subtly on your wrist. At its budget price point, you can't expect all the bells and whistles of premium Garmin trackers, but it gives you an accurate measure of your sleep duration. For more in-depth sleep data (sleep score and sleep cycle info), you can upgrade to a Fitbit Premium subscription at $9.99/month. At under $75 we think the Fitbit is a great-value smart watch for anyone in need of basic sleep insights.
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (based on 19,170+ reviews)
2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $159.99 at Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is arguably the best sleep tracking watch you can get for under $200. It gives you a daily sleep score AND a daily energy score collating sleep and workout data to give you a better understanding of how well your body is recovering. Impressively, it also measures blood oxygen levels and skin temperature, and boasts FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection. All of that comes with 47% off now, slashing the price to $159.99 (was $299.99) — we think that's a super deal. If you dislike wearing a watch to bed, you could get the same Samsung sleep tracking experience with the Samsung Galaxy Ring, though it comes at a higher price ($399.99 $299.99 at Amazon this Prime Day).
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (based on 3,280+ reviews)
3. Amazfit Helio Ring: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon
The Amazfit Helio ring may not be selling as fast as the retailers expected (it got a major price cut in October 2024), but our reviewer says it offers "solid" sleep insights that are "a near match with other sleep-tracking devices", even if the data on offer isn't as "detailed and digestible" as you'd get from the likes of Samsung. If you're in the market for an affordable sleep-tracking ring, we think this is a reliable option. But you'll want to make the most of Amazon's 25% off while it lasts.
4. Hadrono smart health wristband: was $159 now $63.99 at Amazon
Essentially a Whoop dupe, the Hadrono is a faceless cloth band worn on the wrist to track your daytime activities and nightly sleep quality. Admittedly, we haven't tested this tracker ourselves, but customers say its functionality is comprehensive considering its budget price point, with sleep tracking being one of the "most useful" features. With a huge 60% off now, you can grab this sleep-tracking wearable for just $64 — you simply won't find a well-recommended sleep tracker cheaper elsewhere (trust me, I've been hunting all week).
User score: ★★★★½ (based on 40+ reviews)
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
