I love tracking my sleep with the Oura Ring — but these 3 alternatives are under $170 for Presidents' Day
These sleep smart rings are much cheaper than the Oura — and they're almost as good
I've been sleeping with the Oura Ring 3 for the last two weeks and I'm impressed by its sleep tracking features. It tells me how long I've spent in each sleep stage, how restorative my sleep has been and how ready I am for the day ahead. The Oura might have it all when it comes to sleep tracking. But there are more affordable options at Amazon, where you can now find great deals like 15% off the Amazfit Helio Smart Ring.
You might have invested in the best mattress for your sleep style, but if you really want to get a handle on your sleep health and learn more about what happens to your body overnight, a smart ring is a great wearable for monitoring your overnight heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep stages, sleep latency and duration.
Although the newest Oura Ring, the fourth generation, is not discounted in Presidents' Day sleep sales, you can save up to $100 on the Oura Ring 3 now. But the cheapest color still costs $299 and you'll have to pay a monthly subscription fee for the app. So, if you're looking for more affordability, Amazon is a great place to shop the latest sleep tracking smart rings. Here are three I'd recommend.
3 Oura Ring alternatives on sale now
1. Amazfit Helio Smart Ring: was $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon
This smart ring offers sleep monitoring and health tracking for a great price. It analyzes sleep stages, overnight heart rate variability and stress levels to give you comprehensive recovery insights. The sleep coach tool provided by the compatible app helps you understand your sleep quality by offering sleep health assessments in weekly or monthly sleep reports. Plus it has a titanium alloy coating, disguising it as sleek jewellery on your finger. There's 15% off this smart ring at Amazon this Presidents' Day reducing the Amazfit Helio Smart Ring to $169.99 (was $199.99) and no subscription fee is required.
2. VNEXFU Smart Ring: was from $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon
This ring is a low budget ring and considering its price point you can't except spot-on sleep tracking accuracy. That said, its trending across TikTok as 'the $50 Amazon smart ring' and carries mixed reviews. While some video creators have verified the stats it gives with other health trackers like Apple watches and the original Oura Ring, saying it matches what they say in terms of sleep tracking and other health metrics, others report problems with charging. But for under $40 now, we think its worth trialling if you're looking for a sleep tracking ring on a budget. It comes in three colors - silver, black and gold. It can monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, daily exercise and menstrual cycle alongside your sleep cycles and quality. There is 43% off now knocking this already budget buy from $69.99 to a bargain $39.99.
3. Ringconn Gen 1 smart ring: now $169 at Amazon
Although it is not on sale this Presidents' Day, the MSRP of the Ringconn Gen 1 has dropped since November 2024 on Amazon from $279 to the current $169 as new generations of the ring have been released. At $130 less than the Oura Ring, we think the Ringconn offers excellent value. The Ringconn also aids stress level management. It detects and tracks stressful moments to help you identify your triggers and recovery strategies for a sifter return to calmness. As stress is a common disruptor of sleep, this feature can help you fall asleep faster at night and get more peaceful worry-free ZZZs. And it records any daytime naps you take to help you stay on top of your recovery. This matches the price of the Amazfit ring and their features are generally very similar. So, if you're deciding which to buy it's worth noting the Ringconn has a slightly better customer rating holding 4.1 stars out of 5 on Amazon (the Amazfit is rated 3.4 out of 5).
