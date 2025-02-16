This smart headband will help you fall asleep fast — and it's under $25 in Presidents' Day sales

We're always on the look out for products that are going to help us fall asleep faster, and we think the Musicozy Sleep Headband will do just that. Right now, you can save 40% off the Musicozy Sleep Headband at Amazon, so you can block out noise for less.

Sleeping on the best mattress for your body type and sleep style is sure to keep you sleeping comfortably all night long. But as more and more people are striving to optimize their sleep routines, more sleep gadgets are hitting the market. While some are questionable, we think this sleep headband with built-in earbuds is a worthy buy for light sleepers kept awake by a snoring partner or light pollution.

We've been keeping a close eye on Presidents' Day mattress sales and sleep tech deals to bring you the best value if you're looking revamp your sleep space and elevate your nighttime routine this Presidents' Day. Here's how a sleep headband can help you do just that...

Musicozy Sleep Headband

Was: $39.99

Now: $23.99

Saving: $16 at Amazon Product summary: This sleep headband is an eye mask and sleep headphones in one, allowing you to block out any light or sound that disturbs your sleep. It is made from a soft velvet, stretchy cotton that fits around your head and covers your eyes, with extra cushioning to enhance comfort. There's built-in headphones delivering audio via Bluetooth, so you can turn on the binaural beats or guided sleep meditations to drift off fast. Light-weight and portable, the headband also makes a great travel companion, helping you get some shut eye on long journeys. There's 15 color options to chose from and it's machine washable as you can remove the earphone components so you can keep on top of your sleep hygiene. Price history: Forget the expensive sleep supplements, with 40% off at Amazon now you can bag a Musicozy sleep headband and sleep better for just $23.99 (was $39.99). This is the best price we've seen on this sleep gadget since last spring and we don't expect it to drop any lower beyond Presidents' Day, so now is your chance to snap up a great deal. Benefits: Free delivery & returns | 1-year warranty

Need something to help you wake up too?