Mega Brooks Black Friday sale is live — 11 running shoe and apparel deals I’m tracking from just $35

There are mega savings to be had ahead of the Black Friday sales, especially on Brooks running shoes and apparel. One of the most respected premium running gear and apparel brands out there, Brooks discounts get snapped up fast!
Some of the best running shoes and apparel are slashed in price right now, including the much-loved Hyperion Elite 4 for just $149 at Brooks down from $250.
We love a running shoe, but Brooks apparel is also up for grabs at slashed prices. Here are the 11 best deals that caught my eye, but they will get picked up quickly, so act fast to avoid missing out.
Quick Links
- shop all Brooks deals
- 3-Pocket Sports Bra (Women’s): was $55 now $35
- Spark 8" Short Tight (Women's): was $68 now $51
- Shield Hybrid Vest 2.0 (Women’s): was $120 now $78
- High Point Waterproof Jacket (Men's): was $64 now $48
- Glycerin 20 Road-Running Shoes (Men’s): was $160 now $99
- Hyperion Elite 4 (Unisex): was $250 now $149
- Launch GTS 10 Running Shoes (Women’s): was $110 now $99
- Adrenaline GTS 23 Road-Running Shoes (Women’s): was $140 now $99
- Hyperion Elite 3 Running Shoes (Unisex): was $250 now $129
- Caldera 7 Running Shoes: was $150 now $119
- Catamount 3 Running Shoes: was $170 now $99
Brooks apparel
The 3 Pocket Sports Bra has not one but three in-built pockets big enough to slide your phone into. We love the colorways, but simply being able to stash your key and phone while you run totally wins us over.
These 8" shorts come in three colors and offer streamlined comfort and storage options. They're also chafe-resistant and allow you to stash your phone while you run!
Be prepared for the chilly months with this weather-resistant Shield Hybrid Vest 2.0. There’s 15% off cold/wet weather apparel with the purchase of a pair of full-price GTX shoes, too.
The Sherpa 5-inch running shorts offer unparalleled running comfort. It's the latest of a long-time favorite with a super soft brief liner and plenty of pockets.
Running shoes
The Glycerin 20’s boast DNA Loft v3 cushioning. As one of Brooks’ softest shoes for runners, it’s no surprise its successor earned a spot on our best running shoes list. You can also pick them up on Amazon for $84.
We know a thing or two about the Brooks Hyperion range. The Elite 4 road-racing shoes are designed with lighter cushioning layered high to absorb impact. Arris carbon fiber propulsion plates will propel you forward.
These shoes are incredibly popular with fast runners. Their lightweight cushioning and warp-knit breathable fabric make them comfortable and speedy. You can shop the Men’s Launch 10 too.
Our Adrenaline GTS 23 review says this is a speedy shoe. Praised for their ability to support and still be incredibly soft, we love them. Grab the men's Adrenaline GTS 23 version, too.
This shoe sits in the elite section from Brooks geared toward racing. Carbon plate and ultralight foam will propel you forward. Plus, this is no small discount!
The Caldera 7 delivers long-haul comfort for lengthy trail running, combining premium cushioning with durability and a dynamic feel to keep you stable on uneven terrain.
The Catamount shoe best suits between 50 and 100k, which makes them perfect for trail adventures. Light, responsive cushioning and a propulsion plate for uphill efficiency make this a shoe that produces fast and responsive trail-running.
Sam Hopes is a level 3 fitness trainer, level 2 reiki practitioner, and senior fitness writer at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course. Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3. Having worked with fitness studios like F45 and Virgin, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight and calisthenics, and kettlebells. She also coaches mobility and stretching-focused classes several times a week and believes that true strength comes from a holistic approach to training your body. Sam is currently in training for her next mixed doubles Hyrox competition in London this year, having completed her first doubles attempt in 1:11.