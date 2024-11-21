Mega Brooks Black Friday sale is live — 11 running shoe and apparel deals I’m tracking from just $35

Grab incredible discounts on Brooks running shoes and more

Brooks sneakers
(Image credit: Brooks)
There are mega savings to be had ahead of the Black Friday sales, especially on Brooks running shoes and apparel. One of the most respected premium running gear and apparel brands out there, Brooks discounts get snapped up fast!

Some of the best running shoes and apparel are slashed in price right now, including the much-loved Hyperion Elite 4 for just $149 at Brooks down from $250.

We love a running shoe, but Brooks apparel is also up for grabs at slashed prices. Here are the 11 best deals that caught my eye, but they will get picked up quickly, so act fast to avoid missing out.

Brooks apparel

Brooks 3-Pocket Sports Bra
Brooks 3-Pocket Sports Bra: was $55 now $35 at Brooks Running

The 3 Pocket Sports Bra has not one but three in-built pockets big enough to slide your phone into. We love the colorways, but simply being able to stash your key and phone while you run totally wins us over.

Brooks Spark 8" Short Tight
Brooks Spark 8" Short Tight: was $68 now $51 at Brooks Running

These 8" shorts come in three colors and offer streamlined comfort and storage options. They're also chafe-resistant and allow you to stash your phone while you run!

Brooks Shield Hybrid Vest 2.0:
Brooks Shield Hybrid Vest 2.0: was $120 now $78 at Brooks Running

Be prepared for the chilly months with this weather-resistant Shield Hybrid Vest 2.0. There’s 15% off cold/wet weather apparel with the purchase of a pair of full-price GTX shoes, too.

Brooks High Point Waterproof Jacket
Brooks High Point Waterproof Jacket: was $64 now $48 at Brooks Running

The Sherpa 5-inch running shorts offer unparalleled running comfort. It's the latest of a long-time favorite with a super soft brief liner and plenty of pockets.

Running shoes

Brooks Glycerin 20
Brooks Glycerin 20: was $160 now $99 at Brooks Running

The Glycerin 20’s boast DNA Loft v3 cushioning. As one of Brooks’ softest shoes for runners, it’s no surprise its successor earned a spot on our best running shoes list. You can also pick them up on Amazon for $84.

Brooks Hyperion Elite 4
Brooks Hyperion Elite 4: was $250 now $149 at Brooks Running

We know a thing or two about the Brooks Hyperion range. The Elite 4 road-racing shoes are designed with lighter cushioning layered high to absorb impact. Arris carbon fiber propulsion plates will propel you forward.

Brooks Launch GTS 10
Brooks Launch GTS 10: was $110 now $99 at Brooks Running

These shoes are incredibly popular with fast runners. Their lightweight cushioning and warp-knit breathable fabric make them comfortable and speedy. You can shop the Men’s Launch 10 too.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23: was $140 now $99 at Brooks Running

Our Adrenaline GTS 23 review says this is a speedy shoe. Praised for their ability to support and still be incredibly soft, we love them. Grab the men's Adrenaline GTS 23 version, too.

Brooks Hyperion Elite 3 Running Shoes (Unisex):
Brooks Hyperion Elite 3 Running Shoes (Unisex): was $250 now $129 at Brooks Running

This shoe sits in the elite section from Brooks geared toward racing. Carbon plate and ultralight foam will propel you forward. Plus, this is no small discount!

Brooks Caldera 7
Brooks Caldera 7: was $150 now $119 at Brooks Running

The Caldera 7 delivers long-haul comfort for lengthy trail running, combining premium cushioning with durability and a dynamic feel to keep you stable on uneven terrain.

Brooks Catamount 3
Brooks Catamount 3: was $170 now $99 at Brooks Running

The Catamount shoe best suits between 50 and 100k, which makes them perfect for trail adventures. Light, responsive cushioning and a propulsion plate for uphill efficiency make this a shoe that produces fast and responsive trail-running.

Sam Hopes
Senior Fitness Writer and Fitness Coach

Sam Hopes is a level 3 fitness trainer, level 2 reiki practitioner, and senior fitness writer at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course. Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3. Having worked with fitness studios like F45 and Virgin, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight and calisthenics, and kettlebells. She also coaches mobility and stretching-focused classes several times a week and believes that true strength comes from a holistic approach to training your body. Sam is currently in training for her next mixed doubles Hyrox competition in London this year, having completed her first doubles attempt in 1:11.