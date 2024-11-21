Mega Brooks Black Friday sale is live — 11 running shoe and apparel deals I’m tracking from just $35

There are mega savings to be had ahead of the Black Friday sales, especially on Brooks running shoes and apparel. One of the most respected premium running gear and apparel brands out there, Brooks discounts get snapped up fast!

Some of the best running shoes and apparel are slashed in price right now, including the much-loved Hyperion Elite 4 for just $149 at Brooks down from $250.

We love a running shoe, but Brooks apparel is also up for grabs at slashed prices. Here are the 11 best deals that caught my eye, but they will get picked up quickly, so act fast to avoid missing out.

Brooks apparel

Brooks 3-Pocket Sports Bra: was $55 now $35 at Brooks Running The 3 Pocket Sports Bra has not one but three in-built pockets big enough to slide your phone into. We love the colorways, but simply being able to stash your key and phone while you run totally wins us over. Read more ▼

Running shoes