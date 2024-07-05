I review running shoes and some of Saucony’s best are on sale for Prime Day — 5 deals I’d shop now

I test over 50 pairs of running shoes a year and there was a long period from 2022 to 2023 when Saucony were making some of the best running shoes available. That’s important to know because right now, a lot of those shoes are going for a song on Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

You can kit yourself out with a full rotation of outstanding running shoes for far less than you’d spend on the latest versions of those shoes, many of which are just minor updates. If you’re looking for early Prime Day deals on running shoes, Saucony shoes might well be the way to go.

For me the standout deal is the discount on the Saucony Triumph 21, which is available for under $100 and a shoe I prefer to the newer Saucony Triumph 22. Those looking for one of the best carbon plate running shoes can grab a huge discount on the Saucony Endorphin Pro 3, a shoe I loved so much I ran 150 miles in it including the London Marathon.

I’ve picked out five of the best early Prime Day deals on Saucony running shoes below.

Best Saucony Prime Day deals

Saucony Triumph 21: was $160 now $85 @ Amazon

Opt for the black color of either the women’s or men’s Triumph 21 and you’ll get the best deal available on the shoe, which brings the price under $100. Saucony made substantial changes to the Triumph 22 which, for me, made it a less versatile and enjoyable shoe, so bagging a deal on the older model instead is something I’d happily recommend if you’re looking for a cushioned daily trainer.

Saucony Endorphin Pro 3: was $225 now $149 @ Amazon

The Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 is a carbon plate running shoe that has a fast, rockered ride. It’s great for events of any distance, and I loved using it for a wide range of training sessions plus races including the London Marathon in 2022. It’s still a fast option, and the white women’s shoe is reduced to under $150 right now, while the men’s shoe is available for as little as $165 in a size 7, and $180 in a wider range of sizes.

Saucony Peregrine 13: was $140 now $68 @ Amazon

If you prefer to head off-road for your running, then the Saucony Peregrine is one of the best trail-running shoes you can get, and having tested both I can tell you the Peregrine 13 is just as good as the Peregrine 14, with only minimal updates made to the newer shoe. The women’s shoe is under $70 in the sale, while you can get the men’s Peregrine 13 for just under $80 .