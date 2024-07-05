I review running shoes and some of Saucony’s best are on sale for Prime Day — 5 deals I’d shop now
I test over 50 pairs of running shoes a year and there was a long period from 2022 to 2023 when Saucony were making some of the best running shoes available. That’s important to know because right now, a lot of those shoes are going for a song on Amazon ahead of Prime Day.
You can kit yourself out with a full rotation of outstanding running shoes for far less than you’d spend on the latest versions of those shoes, many of which are just minor updates. If you’re looking for early Prime Day deals on running shoes, Saucony shoes might well be the way to go.
For me the standout deal is the discount on the Saucony Triumph 21, which is available for under $100 and a shoe I prefer to the newer Saucony Triumph 22. Those looking for one of the best carbon plate running shoes can grab a huge discount on the Saucony Endorphin Pro 3, a shoe I loved so much I ran 150 miles in it including the London Marathon.
I’ve picked out five of the best early Prime Day deals on Saucony running shoes below.
Best Saucony Prime Day deals
Saucony Triumph 21: was $160 now $85 @ Amazon
Opt for the black color of either the women’s or men’s Triumph 21 and you’ll get the best deal available on the shoe, which brings the price under $100. Saucony made substantial changes to the Triumph 22 which, for me, made it a less versatile and enjoyable shoe, so bagging a deal on the older model instead is something I’d happily recommend if you’re looking for a cushioned daily trainer.
Saucony Endorphin Pro 3: was $225 now $149 @ Amazon
The Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 is a carbon plate running shoe that has a fast, rockered ride. It’s great for events of any distance, and I loved using it for a wide range of training sessions plus races including the London Marathon in 2022. It’s still a fast option, and the white women’s shoe is reduced to under $150 right now, while the men’s shoe is available for as little as $165 in a size 7, and $180 in a wider range of sizes.
Saucony Peregrine 13: was $140 now $68 @ Amazon
If you prefer to head off-road for your running, then the Saucony Peregrine is one of the best trail-running shoes you can get, and having tested both I can tell you the Peregrine 13 is just as good as the Peregrine 14, with only minimal updates made to the newer shoe. The women’s shoe is under $70 in the sale, while you can get the men’s Peregrine 13 for just under $80.
Saucony Tempus : was $160 now $72 @ Amazon
Even though it’s an older shoe, the Saucony Tempus is still in my round-up of the best men’s running shoes as the top stability shoe available, and some colors and sizes of the shoe are available for less than half price ahead of Prime Day. The deals on the women’s shoe are almost as good — I’ve found it for $78 in the glacier/ink colorway.
Saucony Ride 16: was $140 now $69 @ Amazon
The Saucony Ride 16 is a lightweight daily trainer that’s ideal for those who need one shoe to do it all and prefer a firmer, more grounded ride. There are big discounts to take advantage of on both the women’s and men’s Ride 16, with the price varying depending on color and size.
Nick Harris-fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon.
He runs 50-80 miles a week and races regularly with his club, which gives him a lot of opportunity to test out running gear: he has tested and reviewed hundreds of pairs of running shoes, as well as fitness trackers, running watches, sports headphones, treadmills, and all manner of other kit. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.