I ran 45 miles in the On Cloudeclipse — and it’s $40 off right now
Don’t miss this deal on a great running shoe
On running shoes are not discounted as frequently or heavily as other brands’ shoes, so when a great deal crops up it’s worth paying attention. I ran over 45 miles in the On Cloudeclipse when I tested it out and it’s my favorite On running shoe, and right now it’s reduced to $140 in the On last season sale and $139 at Running Warehouse.
That’s a $40 saving on a great cushioned running shoe with a rocker design that helps to make the miles tick by smoothly and comfortably. It’s also a good-looking shoe for general use, with three stylish colorways included in the sale.
On Cloudeclipse: was $180 now $140 @ On
You can get a $40 saving on the On Cloudeclipse either directly with On or at Running Warehouse, but note you have to be an On member to access the saving with the brand (it’s free to sign up). Both the women’s and men’s Cloudeclipse are included in the sale in three colors, with a wide range of sizes still available.
I’ve tested most of the running shoes in On’s range and the Cloudeclipse is my favorite for training runs. It’s more comfortable than shoes like the On Cloudmonster 2, and the CloudTec Phase rocker design gives it a smoother ride when running at any pace. It’s also pretty versatile — I was able to do faster runs in the shoe as well as easy and long runs, with the Speedboard in the shoe combining with the soft Helion foam to deliver both comfort and speed.
The main drawback to the Cloudeclipse was its high price, which made it more expensive than many of the best running shoes from other brands. This $40 saving removes that problem, though some early Prime Day running shoe deals do deliver even bigger savings on great shoes.
The On Cloudeclipse’s versatility does certainly extend beyond running though, and it was a shoe I wore for casual use much more than other running shoes, which tend to have more garish and less street-ready designs.
