Zinus' most popular queen mattress is on sale for just $229 this Black Friday — why I'd buy it

If you're shopping for a good budget memory foam mattress this holiday season, you're in luck as right now you can buy a queen Zinus 12" Mattress for $229 at Amazon in the retailer's big Black Friday sale. That's the lowest price I've seen the queen size sell for this year.

Our expert team has tested and slept on a lot of mattresses to create our guide to this year's best mattresses for all sleep styles, and I got a chance to try a Zinus Memory Foam Mattress to see how it matches up to the rest of our top picks.

From my experience, the Zinus Memory Foam Mattress is ideal for side sleepers who want a contouring foam hug on a budget. It's also a great Black Friday mattress deal for growing kids and teens, and for upgrading guest rooms.

Zinus 12" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress (queen): from $299.99 $229.99 at Amazon Summary: I slept on the 10" version of this mattress for several weeks as part of our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress review testing period, and there was one thing I couldn't stop raving about: the pressure relief. This medium mattress has squishy foams that yield to the body to create restful cushioning at the shoulders and hips. When lying on your side, it's almost like being hugged to sleep by one of the best memory foam mattresses. I expect the 12-inch version to deliver a similar feel, with perhaps a touch more support. The motion isolation also stood out in my review, but hot sleepers should give this one a miss — I woke up sweaty a few times during the testing period. Benefits: 100-day returns | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Summary: Zinus makes some of the best cheap mattresses you can buy, but this price is unusually good. The queen size is the only one reduced in the current Amazon Black Friday sale and is now at the lowest price it has been all year with a queen size costing $229.99 (was $299.99). I'm not sure how long this sale will run for, so I wouldn't hang around if you like the look of this mattress at this price.

Looking for a hybrid mattress instead? Try this...