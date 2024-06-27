Which Purple mattress should you buy in the 4th of July mattress sales if you sleep hot? I'm a mattress tester – here's my take

Warm summer evenings are officially here, but with a Purple mattress, hot nights don't have to ruin your sleep. Purple mattresses are known for their unique and effective approach to cooling temperature regulation, and there's currently up to $400 off mattresses in the Purple sale.

So what is it about Purple beds that mean they can rival the options in our best mattress guide? Purple mattresses set themselves apart with the inclusion of the GelFlex Grid, a breathable and flexible comfort layer that is in every Purple bed. Including my cooling pick, the Purple Original Mattress, up to $200 off at Purple.

The 4th of July mattress sales are, like the temperature, heating up. If you're a hot sleeper looking to save on a new mattress, now is a great time to shop. Here's why I recommend the cooling prowess of Purple mattresses, plus my picks of the Purple sale.

What is a Purple mattress?

The USP of Purple mattresses is the GelFlex Grid, a unique hyper-elastic polymer comfort material that's responsible for the soft-yet-firm feel of Purple beds. Using injection molding to create an even and geometric flexible layer, the GelFlex Grid sits at the top of every Purple mattress to provide quick-moving pressure relief and responsive support.

The GelFlex Grid also provides Purple mattresses with impressive cooling properties. Open channels in the grid allow hot air to circulate and cool, for more comfortable sleep on even warm nights. The grid can feel a little strange to sleep on at first, and the unusual support won't be to everyones taste, but when you're used to the feel you can really appreciate the enhanced breathability.

Which Purple mattress should you buy in the 4th of July mattress sales?

There's no other bed like a Purple mattress, so if you want the specialist pain relief of the GelFlex Grid, be prepared to pay a little more. Our team agrees that Purple mattresses are worth it, but timing your shop with a mattress sale can get you a bargain. Here are my top picks of the 4th of July sale.

1. Purple Mattress

Was from: $999

Now from: $899

Saving: up to $100 at Purple Best for: Hot sleepers, couples, back and side sleepers Summary: The Purple Mattress has earned a spot in our guide to the best cooling mattresses, thanks to the exceptional breathability of the GelFlex Grid. For side sleepers seeking a pressure relieving mattress that can stay cool throughout the night, the Purple Mattress offers cushioned support that won't heat up. In our Purple Original Mattress review even hot sleepers found they stayed comfortably cool. The Purple Original is relatively short for a side sleeping mattress, so don't expect the plush feel of some of the best mattresses for side sleepers. With that said, the contouring grid ensures you feel supported from head-to-toe, and this mattress will suit a range of sleep styles. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: There's up to $200 off the Purple Original Mattress when bought with a bed base – otherwise, the saving is $100 off all sizes. This is fairly average from Purple, so you might want to wait to see if the deal improves after the 4th of July. If you don't mind sacrificing some pressure relief for a better saving, the shorter PurpleFlex Mattress is now $400 off at Purple.

2. Purple Plus Mattress

Was from: $1,499

Now from: $1,199

Saving: $300 at Purple Best for: Back and joint pain, couples Summary: The taller, plusher Purple Plus Mattress combines the adaptable support of the GelFlex Grid with the increased pressure relief of Ultra Comfort foam for a body-cradling feel that earned it a spot in our guide to the best mattresses for back pain. The temperature regulation stood out in our Purple Plus Mattress review, with the open design of the GelFlex Grid allowing air to circulate and cool for more comfortable sleep all night long. Our review team was also impressed with the motion isolation, finding even when sharing with a wriggler they never felt disturbed by their partners movements. The edge support could be better, so if you struggle getting in and out of bed, consider upgrading to a Purple hybrid. However, this is a good all-rounder. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: Purple is offering $300 off all sizes of the Purple Plus, bumping the discount up to $400 if you add a matching base. This is approaching the best deal we tend to see from Purple, as the brand typically maxes out at $400 off. Now is a good time to buy, but if you're determined to get a bigger deal, there's a chance that $400 off the mattress itself will pop up around the 4th of July.

3. Purple Restore Hybrid Mattress

Was from: $1,999

Now from: $1,699

Saving: $300 at Purple Best for: Back and stomach sleepers, hot sleepers Summary: Purple mattresses are best known for the GelFlex Grid, but the Purple Restore Hybrid collection proves the brand isn't just a one trick pony. The Restore Hybrid is a highly supportive mattress with responsive coils promoting better body alignment to limit lower back pain. The coils also help enhance airflow, for a cooler feel overnight. You can choose between a soft or firm feel, but whichever option you choose, you'll still get the adaptable, weightless feel of the GelFlex Grid. The Purple Plus is a premium bed, and it doesn't have the traditional bouncy feel you'd find in the best hybrid mattresses. However, if you don't mind a slight adjustment period, you might find you fall in love with the contoured relief of the Restore Hybrid. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: Right now you can save $300 off all sizes of the Purple Restore Hybrid, but if you're after a bed base as well you can bump that discount to $600. This isn't a major saving, but Purple isn't known for massive discounts, so it's still a deal worth taking note of.

How long does a Purple mattress last?

A Purple mattress should provide you with comfortable and supported sleep for up to years, and Purple offers a 10-year warranty to give you peace of mind. This is aligned with how often we recommend replacing a mattress.

Purple claims the GelFlex Grid should never break down, it's the materials underneath that necessitate replacing your mattress. So you should find that even with regular use, the GelFlex Grid provides cooling and comfortable sleep.