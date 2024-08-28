What is the Saatva Contour5 mattress and should you buy it in Labor Day sales?

Saatva mattresses need little introduction, with the brand being behind the Classic luxury innerspring hybrid, our top pick of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers. The Saatva Contour5 is the luxury sleep brand's newest memory foam mattress, designed to offer more pressure relief and cooling compared to its older all-foam bed the Saatva Loom & Leaf.

Right now you can save $400 the Contour5 at Saatva, with a queen size reduced to $2,595 (was $2,995) in this year's Saatva Labor Day sale. As the Contour5 is new, we haven't seen many discounts on it yet however we can compare it to the price of similar luxury memory foam beds now discounted in the live Labor Day mattress sales.

Price aside, is the Saatva Contour5 even right for your body and sleep needs or is there an alternative better suited to your needs? Here's what you need to know about Saatva's new luxury offering and whether it's a good choice for you this Labor Day...

Saatva Contour5 mattress: Overview

Pros Two firmness levels (medium or firm)

Lumbar support technology

Temperature regulating fabrics Cons 600lbs max weight capacity

$99 returns fee

The handcrafted Saatva Contour5 mattress is 12.5” tall and comprises seven layers of contouring memory foam, with heat dissipating phase change material (PCM) wrapped up in an organic cotton cover. Available in two firmness options, the Contour5 would likely suit a rang of body types and sleeping positions.

Saatva Contour5 spec Type: Memory foam

Height: 12.5"

Sizes: 7

Materials: Premium foams, organic cotton

Price: from $1,895 (MSRP) at Saatva

Benefits: Year's trial, lifetime warranty, free installation

The best memory foam mattresses use materials to dissipate heat and stop it from storing up in the foam, and the Saatva Contour5 follows suit with its use of phase change material (PCM).

This plus an organic cotton cover and ventilated foam boost breathability for cooler sleep. Motion transfer, as you’d expect, is also excellent, although edge support could be a little better.

Despite it being all-foam, this is a slightly firmer mattress – even in the medium firmness, meaning side sleepers may find it a little too firm and unyielding. But if your heart is set on an all-foam mattress and you don’t want to overheat at night, the Contour5 is an excellent choice.

Saatva Contour5 Mattress: Price & trials

The Saatva Contour5 is a luxury memory foam mattress

Currently on sale for $2,595 for a queen (was $2,995)

Comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty

The monthly Saatva mattress sale usually offers 12-15% off Saatva mattresses, with the biggest discounts reserved for major holiday events such as Labor Day in September, and Black Friday mattress deals in November.

Right now there's a $400 saving on all Saatva mattress purchases worth $1,000 or more, reducing the price of a queen size Contour5 to $2,595 (was $2,995). Obviously, this is still an expensive mattress, but this is the best discount we’ve seen since the mattress first launched so now is a good time to buy.

Here’s how much the Saatva Contour5 mattress costs at MSRP:

Twin: $1,895

$1,895 Twin XL: $1,995

$1,995 Full: $2,795

$2,795 Queen: $2,995

$2,995 King: $3,595

$3,595 Cal King: $3,595

$3,595 Split King: $3,990

You'll also get a 365-night trial, a lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery: installation of the Contour5 in a room of your choosing, along with free removal of your old mattress and foundation when organized with Saatva in advance.

Saatva Contour5: was from $1,895 now $1,495 at Saatva

You can save $400 on any size of the Saatva Contour5 right now, with a queen priced $2,595 (was $2,995). You can also get $40 off a pair of pillows if you buy them at the same time. In addition you'll get a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery, but you will have to pay a $99 returns fee if you change your mind during the trial period.

Saatva Contour5 Mattress: Design & materials

The Saatva Contour5 is 12.5” high and has seven layers

The mattress uses various cooling materials to dissipate heat

The transition layer is available in two firmness options

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Saatva Contour5 starts with a naturally breathable organic cotton cover, treated with the brand’s exclusive Guardin botanical antimicrobial treatment that’s designed to inhibit the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew. Directly below this is a flame barrier made with nontoxic cellulose fibers.

Up next is Saatva’s CoolVent System with Lumbar Zone and Phase Change Material (PCM). The PCM is there to help absorb and dissipate body heat, while the lumbar zone is there to enhance lower back support and relieve back pain while you're lying down. Underneath this is a 1.5” layer of gel-infused memory foam with airflow channels to prevent heat becoming trapped.

The core of the mattress is a 3” layer of memory foam for pressure relief, followed by a transition layer available in either a medium of firm firmness. The mattress is finished off with a high-density foam base.

Saatva Contour5 Mattress: Comfort & support

The Contour5 comes in two firmness options

Phase Change Material is there to wick away sweat

Premium 5lb memory foam targets deeper pressure relief

Like Saatva's flagship bed the Classic innerspring hybrid (read our Saatva Classic mattress review for our test data), the Contour5 is customizable and available in two firmness ratings (there’s a choice of three with the Classic). Sleepers can choose from medium (rated 5-7 out of 10 on the firmness scale) and firm (8 out of 10).

We haven't reviewed the Saatva Contour5 yet, but on paper and after analyzing the materials and design, we suspect the medium firm option will suit most sleepers, while the firm will suit back sleepers.

Neither will accommodate more than 600lbs of combined weight, so take a look at our guide to the best mattresses for heavy people that accommodate up to 1,000lbs in weight.

(Image credit: Saatva)

Like many of the best memory foam mattresses we've tested the Contour5 focuses heavily on pressure relief and we also think it could be a good mattress for back pain , particularly if your heart is set on a supportive all-foam option.

Most impressive of all is how much cooling fabric you'll find in the Contour5. All-foam mattresses are notorious for trapping heat, but the Contour5 uses gel-infused foam, a breathable cotton cover, ventilated memory foam and PCM to dissipate heat.

Saatva Contour5 Mattress: Should you buy it?

Buy the Saatva Contour5 mattress if...

✅ You’re a hot sleeper: Despite being an all-foam mattress the Contour5 does a great job of keeping sleepers cool with ventilated and gel-infused foams, a cotton cover and PCM to help dissipate heat away from the body.

✅ You suffer with back pain: Saatva’s dedicated lumbar support keeps the spine aligned, and the Contour5 in particular is designed to keep the center-third of the mattress cooler and more supportive to ease aches and pains.

✅ You share the bed with a restless partner: The all-foam design of the Contour5 does an amazing job of isolating motion, meaning you’re unlikely to be disturbed by any movement from your partner.

Don't buy the Saatva Contour5 mattress if...

❌ You’re on a budget: Even with a $400 discount, this is still a premium mattress with a larger price tag. For a cheaper Saatva mattress made with memory foam, take a look at the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid ($1,445 for a queen at Saatva).

❌ You’re a combination sleeper: Because of its all-foam design, the Saatva Contour5 isn’t as bouncy as one with coils and combination sleepers may find it difficult to change position overnight.

Saatva Contour5 mattress: Alternatives

Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: was from $934, now $349 at Nectar

The updated version of our favorite all-foam mattress, the Nectar Classic Memory Foam offers plenty of support and comfort with improved therapeutic memory foam for pressure relief and responsive contouring. It’s again a slightly firmer memory foam like the Saatva. You’ll get a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty, but shipping is just to your door. It’s also incredibly good value and never sold at MSRP – right now a queen size is $649 (MSRP $1,387).