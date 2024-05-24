These 3 king size Tempur-Pedic mattresses are ideal for couples – and there's up to $1,800 off in Memorial Day sales

Luxury mattress brand Tempur-Pedic is kicking off Memorial Day weekend with discounts on all its beds. My favorite deal is the limited time 40% off Tempur-Essential mattress and EASE Power Base, which offers a hefty saving on both a bed and adjustable base.

Tempur-Pedic rates among the best mattress brands around. The marshmallow soft pressure relief and super motion isolation of king Tempur-Pedic mattresses have made them hugely popular with couples. And if you have the bed to yourself, you'll love stretching out on the luxury feel of a Tempur-Pedic – like the Tempur-Cloud, currently 30% off at Tempur-Pedic.

There are plenty of deals on king size beds in the Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day mattress sales, but I've rounded up my favorite options for you to explore here. Let's get started...

1. Tempur-Essential + EASE Power Base

King size was: $4,499

King size now: $2,699

Saving: up to $2,400 at Tempur-Pedic Summary: The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Essential is a medium feel mattress that uses dense Tempur foams to create a cushioned support that's great at soothing joint pain. This excellent deal pairs the Tempur-Essential with the adjustable comfort of the EASE Power Base, knocking 40% off the total price. The EASE Power Base features head and feet elevation, with pre-set zero gravity positioning allowing you to achieve the closest thing to weightlessness you can get while lying in bed. The softer feel of the Tempur-Essential foams won't suit all sleepers, but if you like a mattress that cocoons your joints in pillow-y plushness, this is a fantastic deal. Price history: We're used to seeing more modest Tempur-Pedic mattress deals, so 40% off the Tempur-Essential + EASE Power Base is unusually generous. Matching the saving we saw on Black Friday, this saving allows you to try Tempur-Pedic foams on a budget. A queen is now $2,099 (was $3,499), with a massive saving of $1,400. Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress

King size was: $4,099

King size now: $3,899

Saving: up to $300 + $300 worth of accessories at Tempur-Pedic Summary: In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review our testers praised the pressure relief of the all-foam Adapt. The balance of support and cushioning relieves pressure at the joints, with the medium-firm feel best suiting back sleepers. The durable and premium build has also earned the Tempur-Adapt a place in our guide to the best luxury mattresses. Performing strongly in nearly all of our tests, motion isolation stood out as a highlight. If you share a bed with a restless partner, you'll hardly feel them move during the night. Temperature regulation was the only downside, as the Tempur-Adapt has a tendency to cling onto heat. Hot sleepers are better off upgrading to the Tempur-Breeze (which is also reduced in the Tempur-Pedic sale). Price history: There's $200 off all sizes of the Tempur-Adapt, taking a queen to $1,999 (was $2,199). We do see this saving semi-regularly, but the $300 of free accessories is a nice perk and one that rarely lasts long – shop now if you want to get a bundle of Tempur-Pedic accessories to go with your new mattress. To maximize your discount, upgrade to the mega-plush LuxeAdapt and save $300 on all sizes. Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery

3. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress

King size was: $2,399

King size now: $1,679.30

Saving: up to $1,019.40 at Tempur-Pedic Summary: It's the soft, sink-in foams of the Tempur-Cloud that make it one of the best mattresses for side sleepers. With ample cushioning at the shoulders and hips to relieve pressure build-up, this Tempur-Pedic mattress has certainly earned its 'Cloud' moniker. We were impressed with the motion isolation during our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review, with our tester awarding it full marks – good news if you share with someone who tosses and turns. The quicksand feel of the foam won't suit everyone, but if you're after the memory foam 'hug', this is a top choice. Price history: The 30% off Tempur-Cloud deal is an evergreen mattress sale, but this is still a notable saving from a luxury bed brand, with a queen only $1,399.30 (was $1,999). Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free delivery

Why buy a Tempur-Pedic mattress?

Tempur-Pedic mattresses are known for their dense, sink-in Tempur material foams. Developed from the original NASA memory foams, the deep 'hug' of Tempur materials is often the first thing that comes to mind when we think of a memory foam bed.

Tempur-Pedic foams provide a cushioned pressure relief that can alleviate aches and pains at the joints. In addition, the overall build has a luxury feel (and a luxury price tag – most Tempur-Pedic mattresses are premium beds). The quicksand effect can be divisive, but if it's gooey cushioning you're after, Tempur-Pedic can provide.