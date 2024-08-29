The WinkBed mattress is always $300 off — here's why I'd still buy it in the Labor Day sale

If you want a mattress that delivers hotel quality without the five-star price tag, the WinkBed is a luxury hybrid with bucketfuls of support and comfort. And there's $300 off The WInkBed in the Labor Day WinkBed sale, reducing a queen to $1,499 (was $1,799).

The WinkBed has earned a spot in our guide to this year's best mattresses, and our review team praised the pressure relief, support, and versatility — with four firmness levels (including Plus for heavier people), the WinkBed is comfortable for most sleep styles and body types.

Many sleep brands introduce bigger savings in the Labor Day mattress sales, but we'll be honest — WinkBed isn't one of them. But while $300 off isn't a new sale, it's still one of the best deals to shop this Labor Day. Here's why...

The WinkBed mattress

Was: from $1,149

Now: from $849

Saving: up to $300 at WinkBed Summary: The WinkBed is a handcrafted hybrid mattress that we rate among the best mattresses for back pain. The pocket coils are zoned to target support where the body needs it most (the lumbar area, in particular), while a thick Euro pillow top adds ample cushioning for pressure relief. In our WinkBed mattress review we compared it to the Saatva Classic, our favorite luxury mattress. The WinkBed doesn't have quite the same premium finish (and the temperature regulation isn't as good), but it's also cheaper than its pricey rival. And the WinkBed also suits a wider range of sleep styles, thanks to its four firmness options: Softer, Luxury Firm, Firmer, and Plus. The Plus option has enhanced support for bigger bodies, making it one of the best mattresses for heavy people. Price history: The WinkBed is always $300 off, reducing a queen from $1,799 to $1,499 (and the more expensive Plus to $1,699). This evergreen sale knocks the luxury feeling mattress into the upper mid-range price bracket, and you get a 120-night trial and a lifetime warranty. We see this deal all the time at WinkBed, but it makes this highly rated bed good value for money. Maybe we'll see more exciting sales from other brands this Labor Day, but the WinkBed mattress discount is still worth your attention. Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

What type of mattress do they use in hotels?

Hotels have spent a lot of time fine tuning the perfect mattress to keep you coming back for more. While there's no single type of mattress used in hotels, they tend to have similar features: an innerspring interior for support, a pillow top for pressure relief, and a durable build to maintain quality even with regular use.

The WinkBed has all these features, including third party longevity testing, and you'll see similar builds in all the best luxury mattresses. But if you want to use the bed you fell in love with during your last trip away, many hotel chains do sell their iconic mattresses online — like the Westin Heavenly Bed.