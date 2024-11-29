Save on a luxury hotel bed with 20% off the Ritz-Carlton mattress in rare Black Friday sale

Save over $700 on the luxury Ritz-Carlton mattress in today's Black Friday sale

The Ritz-Carlton mattress on a bed frame in a luxury hotel room, a Tom&#039;s Guide Black Friday mattress deals graphic (right)
(Image credit: Ritz-Carlton / Future)

Has the hectic holiday season left you dreaming of a luxury getaway? With an unexpected 20% off the Ritz-Carlton mattress at Ritz-Carlton Shops, you can enjoy hotel comfort every night of the week for less. A queen is now just $2,752 (was $3,440), which is a huge saving on a premium bed.

Five-star hotels design their rooms around this year's best mattresses for all sleep styles — after all, who returns to a resort with a bad bed? At the Ritz-Carlton, you'll find yourself sleeping on a hybrid mattress with enhanced cooling and full-body support, designed by luxury sleep brand Stearn's & Foster.

The best Black Friday mattress deals are savings we rarely see and this Ritz-Carlton sale slips into that category. If you've been hoping to get your hands on the mattresses used in hotels, now is the time to shop.

Summary: Created by premium sleep brand Stearn's & Foster, the Ritz-Carlton mattress is a luxurious hybrid mattress with a quilted pillow top and a specialist cooling system. Hotel mattresses are designed to appeal to as many guests as possible, so expect a feel comparable to the best medium-firm mattresses, with cushioned pressure relief and head to toe support. Ritz-Carlton also boasts an "advanced cooling design" – good news for guests in tropical destinations as well as hot sleepers. The biggest sticking point is the price. Even compared to the best luxury mattresses, the Ritz-Carlton mattress is expensive. Black Friday is a rare chance to save with 20% off all sizes. A queen is now just $2,752, a massive reduction from its standard price of $3,440.

Benefits: 10-year warranty

Price history: It's unusual to see a sale on the Ritz-Carlton bed, as this mattress is usually full price. We have seen this 20% discount appear a few times this year, but it only happens over the major sales days (such as Memorial Day). Miss out now and you might be waiting a long time for the next discount. The biggest disadvantage is a lack of benefits: there's just a 10-year warranty and no sleep trial (but if you've stayed in a Ritz-Carlton hotel, you have already had a chance to test this mattress out).

Looking for something more affordable? Try this...

Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,395 now $995 at Saatva
I was tempted to recommend the Stearn's & Foster Luxe Estate mattress, now $400 off at Stearn's & Foster, as it's from the brand behind the Ritz-Carlton bed. However, considering the high price of the Luxe Estate, you might as well go ahead and get the Ritz-Carlton mattress. If you are looking to save, I recommend the Saatva Classic Mattress instead. We awarded it full marks in our Saatva Classic Mattress review and with $400 off in the Saatva Black Friday sale, a queen is only $1,695 (was $2,095). Plus, you get the best extras of any mattress in this guide: free white glove delivery, a 365-night trial, and a lifetime warranty.

