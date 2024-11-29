Save on a luxury hotel bed with 20% off the Ritz-Carlton mattress in rare Black Friday sale

Has the hectic holiday season left you dreaming of a luxury getaway? With an unexpected 20% off the Ritz-Carlton mattress at Ritz-Carlton Shops, you can enjoy hotel comfort every night of the week for less. A queen is now just $2,752 (was $3,440), which is a huge saving on a premium bed.

Five-star hotels design their rooms around this year's best mattresses for all sleep styles — after all, who returns to a resort with a bad bed? At the Ritz-Carlton, you'll find yourself sleeping on a hybrid mattress with enhanced cooling and full-body support, designed by luxury sleep brand Stearn's & Foster.

The best Black Friday mattress deals are savings we rarely see and this Ritz-Carlton sale slips into that category. If you've been hoping to get your hands on the mattresses used in hotels, now is the time to shop.

Ritz-Carlton mattress

Was from: $2,390

Now from: $1,912

Saving: up to $772 at Ritz-Carlton Summary: Created by premium sleep brand Stearn's & Foster, the Ritz-Carlton mattress is a luxurious hybrid mattress with a quilted pillow top and a specialist cooling system. Hotel mattresses are designed to appeal to as many guests as possible, so expect a feel comparable to the best medium-firm mattresses, with cushioned pressure relief and head to toe support. Ritz-Carlton also boasts an "advanced cooling design" – good news for guests in tropical destinations as well as hot sleepers. The biggest sticking point is the price. Even compared to the best luxury mattresses, the Ritz-Carlton mattress is expensive. Black Friday is a rare chance to save with 20% off all sizes. A queen is now just $2,752, a massive reduction from its standard price of $3,440. Benefits: 10-year warranty Price history: It's unusual to see a sale on the Ritz-Carlton bed, as this mattress is usually full price. We have seen this 20% discount appear a few times this year, but it only happens over the major sales days (such as Memorial Day). Miss out now and you might be waiting a long time for the next discount. The biggest disadvantage is a lack of benefits: there's just a 10-year warranty and no sleep trial (but if you've stayed in a Ritz-Carlton hotel, you have already had a chance to test this mattress out).

Looking for something more affordable? Try this...