Save on a luxury hotel bed with 20% off the Ritz-Carlton mattress in rare Black Friday sale
Save over $700 on the luxury Ritz-Carlton mattress in today's Black Friday sale
Has the hectic holiday season left you dreaming of a luxury getaway? With an unexpected 20% off the Ritz-Carlton mattress at Ritz-Carlton Shops, you can enjoy hotel comfort every night of the week for less. A queen is now just $2,752 (was $3,440), which is a huge saving on a premium bed.
Five-star hotels design their rooms around this year's best mattresses for all sleep styles — after all, who returns to a resort with a bad bed? At the Ritz-Carlton, you'll find yourself sleeping on a hybrid mattress with enhanced cooling and full-body support, designed by luxury sleep brand Stearn's & Foster.
The best Black Friday mattress deals are savings we rarely see and this Ritz-Carlton sale slips into that category. If you've been hoping to get your hands on the mattresses used in hotels, now is the time to shop.
Ritz-Carlton mattress
Was from: $2,390
Now from: $1,912
Saving: up to $772 at Ritz-Carlton
Summary: Created by premium sleep brand Stearn's & Foster, the Ritz-Carlton mattress is a luxurious hybrid mattress with a quilted pillow top and a specialist cooling system. Hotel mattresses are designed to appeal to as many guests as possible, so expect a feel comparable to the best medium-firm mattresses, with cushioned pressure relief and head to toe support. Ritz-Carlton also boasts an "advanced cooling design" – good news for guests in tropical destinations as well as hot sleepers. The biggest sticking point is the price. Even compared to the best luxury mattresses, the Ritz-Carlton mattress is expensive. Black Friday is a rare chance to save with 20% off all sizes. A queen is now just $2,752, a massive reduction from its standard price of $3,440.
Benefits: 10-year warranty
Price history: It's unusual to see a sale on the Ritz-Carlton bed, as this mattress is usually full price. We have seen this 20% discount appear a few times this year, but it only happens over the major sales days (such as Memorial Day). Miss out now and you might be waiting a long time for the next discount. The biggest disadvantage is a lack of benefits: there's just a 10-year warranty and no sleep trial (but if you've stayed in a Ritz-Carlton hotel, you have already had a chance to test this mattress out).
Looking for something more affordable? Try this...
Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,395 now $995 at Saatva
I was tempted to recommend the Stearn's & Foster Luxe Estate mattress, now $400 off at Stearn's & Foster, as it's from the brand behind the Ritz-Carlton bed. However, considering the high price of the Luxe Estate, you might as well go ahead and get the Ritz-Carlton mattress. If you are looking to save, I recommend the Saatva Classic Mattress instead. We awarded it full marks in our Saatva Classic Mattress review and with $400 off in the Saatva Black Friday sale, a queen is only $1,695 (was $2,095). Plus, you get the best extras of any mattress in this guide: free white glove delivery, a 365-night trial, and a lifetime warranty.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.