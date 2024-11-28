Not a typo! Linenspa queen mattress drops to $165 in huge Amazon Black Friday Deal

Are you on mission to find a decent cheap mattress this Black Friday? A queen Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress is down to $165.49 on Amazon , from $239.99. That's an incredible discount on an already ultra low MSRP.



The Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid features in our best mattress guide for all sleepers and budgets, thanks to its overall comfort and incredible value for money. It's a medium-firm bed providing responsive comfort and ample support but, with a depth of 8", we would recommend this bed to lightweight stomach sleepers, older children and guest rooms that will only get occasional use.

That said, this is easily one of the best Black Friday mattress deals of the 2024 season, If what you need is a cheap easy-to-setup mattress, read on to find more about why the Linenspa Memory Foam hybrid might be the right pick for you.

Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress: at $239.99 at $165.49 at Amazon Summary: As one of the best cheap mattresses on the market today, we recommend the Linenspa memory foam hybrid if what you're looking for is a super affordable bed for your growing kids or guest room. While it rates a 6 out of 10 for firmness, our reviewer found it most suitable for lightweight stomach sleepers (read our full review on Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress for more details). It features a three-layer construction of foam and coils with a polyester blend cover which is soft-to touch. Even though we found the mattress regulated temperatures well, it didn't score high on edge support and pressure relief. If those things are important or you're looking for a mattress that will provide long-term support for an average weight adult, check out the Siena mattress deal below. However, $165.49 for a queen is great value Amazon purchase which you can take advantage of this Black Friday. Benefits: 10 year warranty | 100 night sleep trial



Price history: The Linenspa mattress is always priced at under $300, even at full MSRP. A queen Linenspa mattress was $199 in a 20% off Black Friday sale earlier this month, today's 31% saving is incredible value and well worth taking advantage of.

Looking for something more durable? Try this instead...