Need a new bed fast? 3 budget-friendly Amazon mattresses with same-day delivery
These inexpensive Amazon mattresses will beat Santa to your door
From unexpected guests to coils giving out at the last minute, there are plenty of reasons why you might need a new mattress before Christmas. And with Amazon Prime's super-fast delivery, you can be snuggling up on the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam, just $229 for a queen at Amazon, before Santa has even started packing his sleigh.
If you want the very best mattress for your sleep style, we recommend waiting for the New Year so you can have your pick of them all. But if you need a new bed fast, these budget-friendly Amazon mattresses will provide comfort in a jingle.
All the mattresses in this guide offer free next-day delivery for Amazon Prime members. Not in a rush? For the best pre-Christmas savings, head across to our mattress sales hub.
3 budget-friendly Amazon mattresses with same-day delivery
1. Zinus 12" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: from $160.13 at Amazon
The slow-moving pressure relief of this budget bed impressed us in our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress review, with dense cushioning that makes it one of the best mattresses on Amazon. It can sleep a little warm, and we don't expect the longevity of the best memory foam mattresses, but with a queen just $229.99, the price is hard to beat. The full, queen, and king sizes can all be in your house (and your bedroom) before Christmas.
2. Signature Design By Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress: was from $249.88 $229.99 at Amazon
The Chime Mattress combines multiple foam layers with a spring support base, plus a nifty zoned lumbar support foam, for added back relief (a feature we rarely see outside the best hybrid mattresses). Reviewers describe it as soft but supportive – that's the kind of feel we see in the best mattresses for side sleepers. You can currently save on all sizes except Cal King, with 30% off a queen size reducing it to just $239 (was $339.99). All sizes but the twin are set to arrive before Christmas.
3. Novilla 12" Memory Foam Mattress: from $189 at Amazon
Four foam layers give the Novilla mattress a body-hugging feel for a cozy sleep surface. Reviews indicate there can be a strong off-gassing smell (not unusual for even the best mattress in a box), so consider opening the window to allow the scent to clear before Christmas. A 12-inch queen is $299.99 and the queen, king, and Cal king sizes are all available with super-fast delivery.
