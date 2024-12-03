Last day! These queen Saatva mattresses return to the year's lowest prices in Cyber Monday sale
Take $400 off Saatva's most affordable queen mattresses in extended Cyber Monday deal — ends tomorrow
Cyber Monday might be over, but Saatva is now offering one last chance to get their most affordable queen mattresses for less. Until midnight, you can save $400 on all mattress orders over $1000 at Saatva, reducing Saatva's most affordable bed, the Memory Foam Hybrid to just $1,445 for a queen fro, $1,845.
But it's not just the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid that's returned to its cheapest cost of the year. This year's best mattress, the Saatva Classic, has undergone the same price cut we saw during last Black Friday, which take a queen down to 1,695 from $2,095. We're unlikely to see prices this low again until Presidents' Day 2025.
This queen mattress deal is only available through our exclusive link, and it ends today so we suggest making the most of it. The low prices — along with generous benefits that include free white glove delivery, 365-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty — make this discount one of the best extended Cyber Monday mattress deals of the year.
1. Queen Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid: was $1,845 $1,445 at Saatva
Not only is the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid the most affordable bed in this month's Saatva mattress sales, but it's also a crowd pleaser. Our testers for our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review said it's great for all sleep positions and has great airflow for a cooler sleep. Right now, a queen is $1,445, the lowest price it's been since Labor Day.
2. Queen Saatva Classic: was $2,095 $1,695 at Saatva
The Saatva Classic the best Saatva mattress overall, and it's also the best hybrid mattress on the market according to our glowing Saatva Classic mattress review. Right now, a queen is down to $1,695, matching the best sales price we've seen on this bed all year.
3. Queen Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress:was $2395 $1,885 at Saatva
The Latex Hybrid boasts an organic latex build that's designed to provide a cooling responsive surface. If you bought the Saatva Latex Hybrid without our exclusive link, you'd be getting a queen for $2,095 ($300 off). But with our time-limited exclusive deal, you'll get a queen for $1,995 instead.
Looking for a cheaper queen hybrid mattress?
Queen DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: $665 at DreamCloud
Our top choice for the best mattress in a box, the DreamCloud Hybrid is an affordable luxury alternative to the Saatva Classic. Our DreamCloud mattress review loved its balance of support and pressure relief, along with its great value for money thanks to an evegreen 50% off discount. Like Saatva beds, it also comes with generous benefits: one-year sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.
