Last chance! 5 big 4th of July mattress sales still live today

Independence Day celebrations may be over, but these five big 4th of July mattress sales are still here to save you up to $900 on top-rated beds. One exclusive standout deal can help you save 60% on the Emma Original Mattress when you use our code TOM10 at Emma Sleep, with a queen now down to just $521.10 from $1,159 (saving you $637).

The Emma Original is not the only great mattress still on sale. The Saatva Classic, which takes the top spot in this year's best mattress guide, is also still discounted in the extended 4th of July sales. Other savings come from Brooklyn Bedding and Leesa, who've both bumped their regular 25% off sale to 30% off, and a 50% off sale at Cloverlane.

All five mattresses come with generous extras, including 10 year+ warranties, lengthy sleep trials, and free shipping. We've highlighted these extended 4th of July mattress sales as we're positive that they'll soon revert back to their standard discounts soon, so now is the best time to buy.

1. Emma Original Mattress: was from $659 now from $296.10 with code TOM10 at Emma Sleep

This is Emma's classic and affordable bed that provides comfort for all sleep styles, especially side sleepers. Check out our full Emma Original Mattress Review for more detail (this is the UK version, but the makeup of the mattress is exactly the same).The standard deal on the Emma Original is 50% off, but with our exclusive code TOM10 you can get 60% off, brining a queen to just $521.10. Extras include a 10-year warranty, a generous year-long trial, and free shipping and returns.

2. 10" Dreamfoam Essential: was from $4492 now from $314.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

Our DreamFoam Essential mattress review rated this budget bed as one of the best cheap mattresses on the market. While there's a standard 25% off deal on this bed, the brand has now rolled a 30% off discount for July. This brings a 10-inch model (our recommended height) in a queen size down to $489.30 from $699. We predict that this 30% off deal will be reverting back to the evergreen 25% off deal soon, so hurry while the 4th of July sale is still live.

3. Leesa Studio Mattress: was from $799 now from $599 + free sleep bundle at Leesa

In our Leesa Studio hands-on review our tester compared this best-value bed's pressure relief to the luxury plushness of the much more expensive Tempur-Pedic beds. There's usually 25% off the Leesa Studio with two free pillows, but the 4th of July sale event meant that Leesa has introduced a 30% off deal that included a free bedding bundle (a Down Alternative Pillow Set and Microfiber sheet set instead. This deal is still live, but we predict it'll go back to 25% off soon. As always, you'll get a 100-night trial, free delivery, and 10-year warranty with purchase.

5. Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,199 now from $599 at Cloverlane

Resident's answer to best luxury mattress Saatva Classic, the Cloverlane Hybrid offers customizable comfort at a more affordable price. Our testers for the Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress review found it offered excellent lumbar support and motion isolation, and loved the complementary white glove delivery. While it's always on sale, there's now an even bigger discount thanks to Cloverlane's 50% off 4th Of July deal. A queen (MSRP: $2,199) regularly goes for $1,499, but the price has now dropped to $1,399. Extras include free shipping and returns, a 1-year sleep trial, and a lifetime warranty.

How to choose a mattress in the 4th of July sales

There are a lot of things to consider when choosing a mattress and budget is definitely one of them. If you can afford the best luxury mattress, a state-of-the-art bed can help transform your sleep and be a worthy investment. However, plenty of the best mattresses under $1,000 can deliver optimal comfort and support for a lower price, too.

There's also your preferred sleep position and your body weight to take into consideration, as different sleep styles need different designs, sizes and materials. If you're not sure which mattress you need, we suggest checking out our guide on how to choose a mattress.