I've found 7 latex mattress sales to shop now if you can't wait for Memorial Day

With Earth Day 2024 just around the corner, there are now plenty of savings to be had on eco-friendly latex mattresses ahead of next month's Memorial Day sales. I've found seven latex mattress deals worth shopping right now if you can't wait until May, with a standout discount from Saatva offering the chance to save $650 on all sizes of the Zenhaven Latex Mattress at Saatva, a saving that beats the luxury brand's standard holiday deal that knocked $400 off this model.

Another weekend highlight is Avocado's Earth Month 2024 sale, where you can get 15% off the Avocado Green Mattress at Avocado Green, one of the best mattresses of 2024. There's usually a deal that gets you 10% off on this latex bed, so we doubt this month's deal will stick around for the Memorial Day mattress sales.

Other great deals come from top eco-luxury brands such as Awara, Birch Living, and Amerisleep, and all featured picks come with free shipping, warranties, and at-home sleep trials.

1. Avocado Green Mattress: from $1,399 $1,189 at Avocado Green

The Avocado Green Mattress is our top pick for best organic mattress, but Avocado sales rarely ever change. The model is usually stuck on 10%, but the brand has now knocked 15% off for Earth Month. Our Avocado Green mattress review says this Dunlop latex bed provides excellent temperature regulation and firm support, making it ideal for back and stomach sleepers, heavy people, and those who overheat at night.

2. Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress: from $1,995 $1,345 at Saatva

The Saatva Zenhaven is Saatva's only double-sided mattress, with different firmness levels on each side. The queen-sized Saatva Zenhaven was $400 off during Presidents' Day 2024, while $350 was knocked off the size during Black Friday 2023. However, the organic-certified latex bed is now $650 off all sizes, making it one of the best Saatva sales we've seen in a while, and it's unlikely to be topped during Memorial Day.

3. Lucid Latex Hybrid Mattress: from $329.99 $280.49 at Lucid Mattress

While this latex hybrid is not certified organic, it's still great for those looking for a latex mattress on a tight budget. Lucid is one of the many budget-friendly brands behind the best cheap mattresses, and its latex hybrid is now 15% off when you use the code TAXDAY at checkout, bringing a 10" firm queen down to $407.99

4. Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress: from $1,299 $649 at Awara Sleep

One of the most affordable organic latex mattresses on the market, the Awara Natural Hybrid is 13 inches tall and made from natural Dunlop latex. Our Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review found this bed to be excellent value for money and luxuriously thick despite its mid-range price. There's always up to $765 off this mattress, so you don't have to be strategic when you buy.

5. Birch Natural Mattress: from $1,373.80 $1,099 at Birch Living

When testing this natural Talalay latex bed for our Birch Natural mattress review, we found this to be one of the best hybrid mattresses for back sleepers looking for an all-natural sleep. The current 20% off sale is their standard discount (there has been 25% sales in the past), but the brand has recently lowered the MSRP, so it's cheaper than ever.

6. Amerisleep Organica: from $1,499 $1,049 at Amerisleep

The current Amerisleep mattress sale is just the sale we see all the time, but it means you'll never have to wait for a holiday sales event to drop. With $450 off, a queen size Organica drops to $1,299 (was $1,749). That's competitive for a natural mattress of this quality.

7. Bear Natural: from $1,893 $1,231 at Bear Mattress

The Bear Natural is a brand new edition to the Bear Mattress range and is made from natural Talalay latex and certified organic cotton. The current 35% discount on the Bear Natural (plus a free bedding bundle) is Bear's evergreen deal, and we doubt the savings will grow for Memorial Day. Extras include a 120-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping.

Do latex mattresses sleep hot?

Latex is one of the most top-quality mattress materials, and it's often found in the best luxury mattresses on the market. Latex mattresses are durable, hypoallergenic, anti-microbial, and are incredibly sustainable. However, there seems to be a misconception that they sleep hot, which isn't the case at all.

In fact, latex is porous and therefore a natural ventilator. Its breathability means it sleeps cool, so latex mattresses have inherent temperature regulation. Out of the two natural latex types - Dunlop vs Talalay latex - Talalay is more breathable, but both are still great for hot sleepers. However, if you suffer from extreme overheating at night, you may want to check out our best cooling mattress guide.