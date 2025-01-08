Is a luxury mattress really worth it? I’ve been sleeping on one, here’s what I think

Thanks to their premium materials and superior craftsmanship, luxury mattresses usually command a premium price tag. But are luxury mattresses actually worth the investment?

The best mattress for your sleep needs will combine high-quality materials with innovative designs and supportive structures. Luxury mattresses go one step further, often boasting natural materials like wools, cashmeres and cotton and multi-layered structures for superior, hand-crafted support and comfort. But how much difference does that make to your sleep, and are they worth investing in?

I swapped my budget spring bed for the Nectar Luxe Memory Foam mattress, which is an indulgent 14” tall bed made from layers of high-quality foam. My sleep has changed for the better. Does that mean luxury mattresses are worth the price hike? Here’s what I think.

What is a luxury mattress?

A luxury mattress is essentially a bed that boasts high quality design, build and materials in order to provide a superior sleep experience. Most luxury mattresses come with a price tag of around $1,400 and up for a queen, however not all luxury mattresses have a premium price point.



The best luxury mattresses for all budgets will feature multiple layers of high-quality materials, like memory foam, latex and individually wrapped coils. They will also have a state-of-the-art design that prioritizes not just ultimate comfort, but also full body support.

Many luxury mattresses have a hybrid structure for extra durability, comfort and support but if you prefer the sink-in feeling of the best memory foam mattresses, there are plenty of all-foam options, like the Nectar bed I’ve been sleeping on.

The luxury mattress I’ve been sleeping on

I’ve always slept on budget, spring mattresses, not giving a second thought to investing a little more into my sleep. But when the opportunity came my way to sleep on and test a luxury mattress, I jumped at the chance.

The mattress I’ve been sleeping on for the past two months is the Nectar Luxe Memory Foam mattress . It features a simple three-layer all foam design, including an 8” foundational foam layer, 3” responsive foam layer and a 3” pressure-relief foam layer. On top of this is a soft cover with cooling fibres and an antimicrobial treatment and there’s also a heavy duty, durable bottom cover.



It stands tall at an impressive 14” which definitely gives it an indulgent look and feel. But don’t expect to sink all the way into marshmallow softness. It has a firmness rating of 6.5, meaning you’ll sleep on top of this mattress rather than in it. To find out about my full experience testing this bed, read our Nectar Luxe mattress review .

How sleeping on a luxury mattress has changed my sleep

Since swapping out a budget bed with this luxury memory foam mattress, my sleep has changed for the better. Here’s how.

Sharing a bed is easier

One huge advantage of investing in a more high-quality mattress is better motion isolation . This refers to minimizing the transfer of movement from one area of the bed to another. Cheaper spring mattresses often have poor motion isolation, meaning couples and bedsharers can easily disturb each other when they shift position in the night.

Memory foam is the best material for absorbing motion, and because the Nectar Luxe is 14” of foam, it does a superb job. The 8” motion isolation layer of foundational foam absorbs movement, meaning sometimes I didn’t even notice my husband coming to bed if I was facing the other direction.

I am a very fidgety sleeper, tossing and turning, rearranging pillows and twitching throughout the night. On top of this, my partner and I have very different sleep schedules so we often wake each other up. Since switching to a luxury mattress, we have both slept soundly without disturbing the other. It’s improved both of our sleep and saved us from a sleep divorce!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My body feels fully supported

I’m a side sleeper and sleeping on a mattress that’s too firm can put a lot of pressure on my hips and shoulders. Similarly, a mattress too soft can throw my spine alignment out of wack and cause aches and pains.



However, like the best mattresses for side sleepers , the high-quality foam used in the Nectar Luxe and the innovative design meant my shoulders, hips and knees sunk into the mattress just enough to relieve pressure, but not enough to misalign my spine. This resulted in feeling as if my whole body was supported, even the arch of my spine when I slept on my back.

I don’t wake up as often in the night

Because of this full body support, I don’t wake up as often throughout the night. It has also reduced my tossing and turning because I feel comfortable for longer, thanks to the lack of pressure build up. The indulgent feel of this mattress means as soon as I lie down, I feel comfortable almost instantly.



Being able to sleep through the night means I’m more well-rested during the day. It also helps me keep a regular sleep schedule as I’m able to fall asleep faster (due to finding a comfortable position quicker) and wake up at the same time without feeling tired. This has helped my overall energy levels throughout the day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, are luxury mattresses worth it?

As someone who has never spent more than $500 on a mattress before, I can safely say that now, after feeling the difference, I think luxury mattresses are well worth the investment. Better sleep means better overall health, and for me that’s the most important thing.

However, this doesn’t mean I think a premium price tag alone means that a mattress is luxurious. Instead of cost, pay close attention to the materials, structure and design to see if the bed is suited to you and your specific sleep needs. No one needs to spend $10,000 to sleep better at night.

Even though the Nectar Luxe has a calculated total value of $3,424 for a queen, it has an evergreen 50% discount applied, meaning it sells for $1,249 throughout the year. But you don’t even need to spend that much if you want a luxury bed, the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress is one of our favorite luxury mattresses and you can pick up a queen for $665.

3 luxury mattresses I'd recommend

