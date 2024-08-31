I’m a back and side sleeper — 7 things I’m buying in the Tempur-Pedic Labor Day sale to sleep better

Being both a side and back sleeper, I know how hard it is to find sleep products that are both supportive enough for back sleeping but soft enough for sleeping on my side. Luckily, Tempur-Pedic's Labor Day sale is now live, with plenty of deals on mattresses, bed toppers, and bedding. One stand-out deal from the brand can help you save 40% on the Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper at Tempur-Pedic, with a queen size now $251.40 (was $419).

Tempur-Pedic offers the high levels of support and comfort that you'd expect to find in this year's best mattresses. Plus, their Tempur-Adapt Topper is currently placed at No 1 in our best mattress toppers guide. Deals on this top bed topper and other Tempur-Pedic products are not evergreen, so it's best to take advantage while you can.

That's why I've rounded up seven of the best Labor Day mattress sales you'll find at Tempur-Pedic, especially if you're looking for both support and comfort. I've also thrown in some bedding discounts - because all sleep styles need hotel-luxury sheets.

1. Tempur-Adapt Mattress: was from $1,699 now from $1,499 at Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $500 on the The Tempur-Adapt Mattress, with a queen down to $1,999 (down from $2,199). is designed to provide medium-firm comfort and support, perfect for back sleepers and a lot of side sleepers, too. Testers for our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress review loved the pressure relief and balanced support for back sleeping. While they said that side sleepers may find it too firm at first, they also said the mattress will become softer for side sleeping after few weeks of use. Plus, it comes with a 90-night sleep trial, so if it still feels too firm after a month or so, you can always return it.

2. Tempur-Adapt Topper: was from $319 now from $191.40 at Tempur-Pedic

The 40% off Tempur-Pedic mattress deal on this topper is finally back, taking a queen-size down to $251.40. This bed topper is a fraction of the cost of the full Tempur-Pedic mattress, bringing you the brand's trademark pressure relief at a more affordable price. Our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper review loved the plush cushioning it offered to side sleepers, and some back sleepers who find the Tempur-Adapt mattress too firm will appreciate the topper's pressure relief. While this topper cannot be returned, it does come with a generous 10-year warranty.

3. Two TEMPUR-Neck Pillows: was from $238 now from $119 at Tempur-Pedic

There's a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the TEMPUR-Neck Pillow, a pillow designed especially for back and side sleepers. It promises to follow the natural curve of your neck and head to support proper alignment and boost comfort. Available in small, medium, or large, the topper comes with a removable and washable cover that's hypoallergenic, too.

5. Classic Cotton Sheet Sets: was from $129 now from $96.75 at Tempur-Pedic

Available in Cool Gray, Sandstone, Sleepy Blue, Silver Mist and White, this bedding set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillow cases. A 25% of deal currently puts a queen down to $104.25 (was $139).

6. TEMPUR-Ergo Power Base: was from $1,499 now from $1,399 at Tempur-Pedic

This adjustable smart base is designed to help all sleepers stay comfortable throughout the night. It offers extra support in the lower back region and gives you insights into your sleep via smart phone. A $200 off deal means a queen size is now $1,499.

7. ProAir Sheet Set: was from $229 now from $114.50 at Tempur-Pedic

Available in four colours, this sheet set is designed to be light and breathable thanks to blend of cotton and TENCEL Lyocell. A 50% off discount knocks a queen-size set to $114.50, and features a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillow cases.

Is Tempur-Pedic worth it?

Tempur-Pedic is famed for the pressure relief its premium beds offer. However, with luxury designs come luxury price tags, so these best luxury mattresses are out of a lot of people's budgets. That's why I always reccomend either making the most of the 90-night sleep trial that comes with every Tempur-Pedic mattress or opting to buy a Tempur-Pedic mattress topper instead to experience the brand's trademark comfort at a lower price.