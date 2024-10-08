I tried the Leesa Legend Hybrid mattress and loved it for side sleeping — and a king is $1,500 off in Prime Day sales

I recently had a chance to get my hands on the Leesa Legend Hybrid so I know this mattress delivers sumptuous comfort for side sleepers. That's why I can't believe this October Prime Day deal where you can save 23% on a king Leesa Legend Hybrid Mattress at Amazon, taking the price down to just $1,494.35.

In comparison, head straight to the brand site and a king Legend Hybrid has an MSRP of $2,999 at Leesa. So that's a saving of over $1,500 — enough money to treat yourself to another bed from our Prime Day mattress deals round-up (maybe your guest room needs a spruce up?).

I can say from experience that the Leesa Legend Hybrid compares to some of the best mattresses of 2024, and this is one deal you really shouldn't miss. Read on to discover why I'm so excited by this bargain. Looking for a different saving? Why not try our Prime Day bedding deals guide, or our Prime Day hub?

Leesa Legend Hybrid Mattress

Was From: $1,599

Now from: $1,039.35

Saving: up to $559.65 at Amazon Summary: The Leesa Legend Hybrid is comfortable from the get go, with plush foams contouring to the body to provide exceptional pressure relief. It's one of the best mattresses for side sleepers, particularly if you enjoy the cradled 'hug' we tend to expect from the best memory foam mattresses combined with the stable support of a hybrid. A layer of micro coils gives the Leesa Legend Hybrid something of a hammock effect, with responsive cushioning that adapts to every movement. It's a mattress that you sink into — which might not appeal to combination sleepers who like freedom to move around — but in this October Prime Day sale it's an affordable alternative to the best Tempur-Pedic mattresses. Price history: This is a surprisingly big sale on a mattress that tends to stick to smaller discounts, and I suspect this is last season's model (although don't let that put you off). Sizes are limited — unfortunately, there are no queens — but a twin XL is $1,039.35 (from $1,599) and a king is just $1,494.35 (compared to $2,399 at Leesa). Benefits: 100-day returns | 10-year warranty | Free delivery

Should you buy a mattress from Amazon or direct from the brand?

There are a lot of beds on Amazon, including many of the best mattresses in a box. Despite that, we typically recommend shopping directly from the brand and there's one big reason why — the mattress trial.

Most mattress brands offer a sleep trial, allowing you to test the bed out at home before you commit. Leesa, for example, offers a 100-night trial, and some brands give you a full year to try the mattress.

Amazon, on the other hand, offers a 100-day returns period. But the mattress has to be returned in the same condition, which typically means you can't take it out of the box. Once the box has been opened, you miss out on returns.

However, should you buy a mattress from Amazon, ever? Well, sometimes a deal is too good to pass up. And that's the case here.