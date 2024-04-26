Should you buy a mattress from Amazon, Walmart or Costco? Pros and cons

If you're looking for a new mattress at an affordable price, you'll find plenty of budget-friendly deals at Amazon, Costco and Walmart. These retail giants sell their own range of mattresses as well as boxed beds made by well-known brands, but does that mean you should buy a mattress from Amazon, Costco or Walmart or buy direct from the mattress manufacturers?

While you can buy many of 2024's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets at Amazon, Costco and Walmart, there are some key differences between buying a mattress from these retailers versus buying a mattress from the brand itself.

Here, we'll talk you through the pros and cons of buying a mattress at Amazon, Costco and Walmart, explore their returns policy, the quality of mattresses and the benefits each offers. Plus, if you decide you do want to buy a mattress from these three big retailers, we've also rounded up the three best mattress sales from Amazon, Costco and Walmart ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales.

Should you buy a mattress from Costco?

Are Costco mattresses good?

Costco sells a range of mattresses, including its own exclusive range called Novaform. If user reviews are to be believed (I haven't tested these beds yet), Novaform mattresses are some of the best cheap mattresses on the market.

As of this month, Novaform mattresses have racked up thousands of costumer reviews and a rating of four star and up. The best-rated Novaform mattress, the Novaform 14” ComfortGrande Advanced Gel Memory Foam Mattress, has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating generated from over 12,300 customer reviews.

Outside of the Novaform range, Costco sells plenty of this year's best mattresses in a box too including top picks from Ghostbed, Tempur-Pedic, Beautyrest, Leesa, Casper and Purple. You may recognize many of these names as the brands behind the of best memory foam mattresses on the market.

(Image credit: Novaform)

Does Costco have mattresses in store?

Yes, Costco does sell some mattresses in its stores and warehouses, but Costco mattresses usually come sealed in a box and there aren't any showing or viewing rooms where you can test them before you buy.

Some other mattresses, such as those from Tempur-Pedic, are marked "online only", meaning you can only purchase them from Costco's website. If you do order a mattress from its website, the bed will be delivered to your doorstep but will not include setup. By comparison, Tempur-Pedic offers free White Glove Delivery, which includes free installation of your new mattress and disposal of your old bed.

Can you return mattresses to Costco?

Costco is known to have a generous returns policy , with many customers saying they were able to return a used mattress for a full refund. However, as with most returns, it's important to read the policy's fine print, contact customer services or reach out to your local branch first.

However, there doesn't appear to be any risk-free at-home sleep trials available, even with mattress sold by brands that normallu include trials. For example, Casper mattresses come with a 100-night sleep trial when purchased directly from Casper, but trials don't appear to be available when purchased from Costco.

Pros of buying a mattress from Costco

✅ Great selection of top-rated mattresses: Not only is Costco's Novaform range highly rated by customers, but other mattresses sold by Costco are from some of the most well-known, trusted sleep brands.

✅ Sold in-store and online: You can find mattresses at both Costco's store and on their official website.

✅ Manufacturer's warranty included: All mattresses at Costco come with the warranty you'd get if you purchased from the brand direct.

Cons of buying a mattress from Costco

❌ No sleep trial included: While a lot of mattress brands offer sleep trials of at least 100 nights, mattress trials aren't available at Costco.

❌ Some are marked members-only or online-only: While a lot of mattresses at Costco are available in-store or to all customers, some can only be purchased online or only buy Costco members.

❌ Returns policy isn't always clear: Costco offers a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee and there are reports online of customers returning used mattresses for full refunds, but mattresses aren't outlined in the returns policy.

Should you buy a mattress from Amazon?

Are Amazon mattresses good?

Amazon sells some of the best mattresses under $1,000, and some cheap Amazon mattresses under $400 are worth considering too. It's a great place to find beds from budget-friendly yet obscure brands and top-rated brands such as Casper, Awara and Nectar. It's also a good place to find discontinued mattresses, if you're looking to replace your favorite old mattress.

That said, some mattresses from Amazon have a price tag that reflects the quality, such as ultra-thin models that would only be suitable for short-term use, stopgaps and guest rooms. It's worth learning the key features a good cheap mattress should have before you buy, such as a height of at least 10 inches and a CertiPUR-US certification to guarantee the foam is toxin-free.

How does Amazon deliver mattresses?

Most mattresses sold by Amazon come with free shipping and are usually vacuum-packed into a box and delivered to your doorstep. Home set-up or package removal is not available, but beds in boxes can be placed on your bed frame, opened, rolled out, and left to expand. Carrying boxes up stairs is usually a two-person job (especially if the box is a hybrid), so ask someone to help you.

(Image credit: Zinus)

How do you return a mattress to Amazon?

If you're wondering how to return a mattress to Amazon, it can be a bit of a minefield depending on the mattress, seller, and brand. Generally, Amazon has a 30-100 day return policy for most mattresses sold on its website, but that depends on whether it has been unopened, unboxed, or if it was sold by a third-party seller with a returns policy that differs to Amazon.

You'll find details in the Returns Center or by pressing the 'Return or Replace Item' button next to the details of your original order (you'll need to select the 'Heavy-Bulk’ option for mattresses). Our guide on how to return a mattress to Amazon has more information on the entire process.

Pros of buying a mattress from Amazon

Cons of buying a mattress from Amazon

❌ Unclear whether warranty or sleep trial is available: While brands usually sell mattresses with a free sleep trial and limited warranty, it is never really clear whether this is the case when they're sold by Amazon.

❌ Some beds are of poor quality: While a lot of mattresses at Amazon are from well known trusted brands, there are a lot of cheap mattresses that aren't worth buying due to their thin build, poor durability, and low-quality materials

❌ Returns policy isn't always clear: Amazon has a 30-100 day return policy for most mattresses sold on its website, but that depends on whether it has been unopened, unboxed, or if it was sold by a third-party seller with a returns policy that differs to Amazon.

Should you buy a mattress from Walmart?

Are Walmart mattresses good?

Walmart sells mattresses from some popular brands, including Serta, Sealy, Casper, and Zinus, as well their own brand, Allswell. Allswell mattresses are generally well received, with our Allswell mattress review finding its signature mattress to be best for front and back sleepers, possess excellent motion isolation, and have fantastic value for a hybrid.

Does Walmart have mattresses in store?

Walmart offers a range of mattresses to buy online and some are available for in-store pick-up. However, there are no mattress showing or viewing rooms from which you can select a mattress you'd like to buy. Most mattresses come with free shipping in 3 days or over.

(Image credit: Allswell)

How do you return a mattress to Walmart?

Most mattresses from Walmart come with a 90-day returns policy. Mattresses that are unopened and in their original packaging may be eligible to return to a store or by mail. However, it is unclear whether unboxed or expanded mattresses can be returned, and Walmart advises you to contact their customer support services.

Despite many of the brands whose mattresses Walmart sell offer sleep trials and warranties when purchased from their website, purchasing a mattress from Walmart is a different story. While a sleep trial or warranty is mentioned in product's description, this copy is written by the brand (i.e. lifted from the brand's website) and is not verified by Walmart. So, a Casper mattress may say it comes with a 100-night trial on Walmart's site, the sleep trial is actually only available when purchased directly from Casper.

Pros of buying a mattress from Walmart

✅ Good-quality budget brands available. Allswell mattresses, along with other brands that aren't exclusive to Walmart, make some well-received affordable beds

✅ Can find some good discounts. While deals are infrequent, you can still find some pretty good price drops on mattresses.

✅ Comes with free shipping. Most mattresses come with free shipping that arrives in around 3 days.

Cons of buying a mattress from Walmart

❌ 90-day returns policy isn't clear: While unboxed mattresses in original packaging can be returned either to a store or by mail, the returns policy becomes murkier if the mattress has been opened.

❌ Sleep trials aren't available. While brands such as Casper offer a sleep trial of at least 100 nights, these aren't available when purchasing the products from Walmart.

❌ Aren't available in stores. All mattress from Walmart have to be purchased online, though in-store pickup is sometimes available.

Top 3 mattress deals from Costco, Amazon and Walmart

1. Novaform 14” ComfortGrande: from $399.99 $319.99 at Costco

The Novaform 14” ComfortGrande is the highest-rated of the range, and boasts a 4.4 star rating out over 12,000 user reviews. It's also infused with heat-dissipating temperature regulation for hot sleepers and has a medium rating which should provide enough cushioning for most side sleepers. This month only, you can now get the Novaform 14” ComfortGrande mattress for up to $120 less at Costco, with a queen down to $479.

2. Zinus 10 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: from $220 $189.99 at Amazon

The Zinus Green Tea Mattress is an affordable memory foam bed, with our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review calling it a great-value mattress for anyone on a tight budget, who likes a firmer mattress, or who wants good pressure relief. Currently, you can get a queen size for just $316.96.