I tested this latex mattress topper and it's 30% off in Black Friday sales — here's why I'd buy

As a sleep writer, I get to try out all kinds of mattress toppers —including durable high-end latex ones. Luckily, one of my favorite latex bed toppers is now on sale for Black Friday, so you can save 30% on the 3” Latex Topper at Brooklyn Bedding. This deal saves you up to $249 and reduces a queen to $464.34 (was $663.33).

The right bed topper can upgrade even the best mattresses of 2024 for all sleepers, and the 3" Latex Topper is one of the best mattress toppers for adding some cooling comfort to your bed. It also comes in three different firmness levels to choose from, and has a removable organic cotton cover for a soft, hypoallergenic sleep.

This latex mattress topper is usually 25% off, so the current 30% discount is one of the best Black Friday mattress topper sales we've seen this year. Regardless of whether you buy the 3" Latex Topper in the Black Friday mattress sales, you'll also get free shipping, 30-day returns, and a 3-year warranty.

Brooklyn Bedding 3" Latex Topper

Was: From $422.34

Now: From $295.64

Saving: Up to $249 at Brooklyn Bedding Summary: The Brooklyn Bedding 3" Latex Topper features 100% latex to provide a ultra-responsive feel and more breathability than other types of latex foam. Along with dust-mite and allergen-resistant latex, the topper also comes with a removable, washable organic cotton cover for a clean, moisture-wicking, and hypoallergenic sleep. I tried Brooklyn Bedding's 3" Latex Mattress Topper just a couple of months ago, and I can say it 100% delivers on its promise of a cool, responsive feel. It was cool-to-touch, and had a bouncy, spongy quality that should provide enough support for back and front sleeping, while malleable enough to contour around side sleepers' pressure points. It's also customizable, with three firmness options to choose from (soft, medium, or firm). We recommend going for a firmer feel than you normally choose, as I found this topper to provide more than enough cushioning pressure relief. Price history: After being stuck at it's run-of-the-mill 25% off deal, Brooklyn Bedding has now rolled out its 30% discount for Black Friday. This is one of the best prices we've seen and we're not sure how long it will last — so it's well worth taking advantage as soon as possible. Benefits: 30-day returns | 3-year warranty | Free shipping

Does latex sleep hot?

On the contrary, latex sleeps incredibly cool. It has a porous texture, which boosts airflow for a breathable sleep. Latex is split into two types: Dunlop vs Talalay latex. While Talalay latex adds more ventilation thanks to being more porous, Dunlop also provides excellent temperature regulation.

While latex provides a breathable, cool-to-touch surface, most latex mattress toppers come with organic cotton covers, which not only add softness and allergen resistance, but also enhanced breathability and moisture-wicking properties.