3 cooling mattress toppers I'd buy in the 4th of July sales for comfier summer sleep

As a mattress topper tester, I know that a cooling bed topper is the most cost-effective way of adding a refreshing touch to your sleep during hot summer weather. And now, adding a cooling mattress topper to your bed just got even cheaper thanks to today's 4th of July sales. One standout deal offers you the chance to save 25% off the Active Cooling Copper Topper at ViscoSoft, with a queen discounted to $299.95 (was $399.95).

While a lot of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers come with cooling features, others can sleep slightly warm and need a helping hand dissipating extra heat. The Active Cooling Copper Topper reduces heat and adds air circulation to any mattress, with copper-infused foam and a phase-change cover to wick away heat and moisture.

There's a great saving on Casper's Comfy Topper too, while our top budget cooling topper is now only $48 for a queen. Ready for cooler summer sleep? Then here are the three cooling mattress toppers I recommend buying in today's 4th of July mattress sales...

1. Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was from $39.99 now from $32 at Linenspa

This is my number one best cheap mattress topper recommendation thanks to its affordable price and cushioning foam feel. This budget topper is infused with cooling gel to distribute heat to keep you cool while you sleep. It also comes in two thickness options: 2" or 3". While you'll find the best deal at Linenspa, customer reviews at major retail websites such as Amazon consistently award this bestseller with positive reviews. Its cooling performance won't be as advanced as the more expensive options in this hub though, but for the money its a good option. Right now you can get up to 25% off this topper at Linenspa with a queen on sale for $48 (was $59.99).

2. ViscoSoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper: now from $334.95 was from $249.95 at ViscoSoft

You'll find the Active Cooling Copper Topper in this year's best mattress topper guide as it's great for making a bed both cooler and more supportive. My fellow testers for the Viscosoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper review found it will keep most hot sleepers cool and provides great support to back sleepers. The average discount is 20% off, but right now you can get 25% off, reducing a queen-size to $299.95 (was $399.95). It also comes with a five-year warranty, which is good for toppers.

3. Casper Comfy Mattress Topper: now from $199 now from $179.10 at Casper

As the Tom's Guide Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review states, my team was impressed with this topper's excellent temperature regulation and deemed it the best memory foam mattress topper for side sleepers. Right now, there's a Casper mattress deal that knocks 10% off the Casper Comfy Topper, bumping a queen down to $269.10 (was $299). This deal went away but is now back in time for the 4th of July sales, so I recommend taking advantage of the offer while it's still live. The topper comes with a five-year warranty like the Viscosoft, plus free shipping and a 30-night sleep trial.

Do mattress toppers actually work?

For mattress toppers to make an actual difference to your bed, they need to meet certain criteria. For example, a lot of budget toppers are incredibly thin, but anything shorter than two inches will make no difference to your mattress. On the other hand, anything taller than 4 inches will be too squidgy and unsupportive.

You can also look for a topper with anchor straps, which are designed to secure the topper on your bed and prevent it from shifting. However, some toppers already come with an anti-slip base and some find that toppers stay in place once a sheet is fitted over them.