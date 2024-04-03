Hurry! Our favorite organic mattress is up to $600 off

When you consider the fact that most of us will spend nearly a third of our lives sleeping, investing in rest becomes serious business. If you're tired of tossing and turning, the biggest obstacle between you and solid z's might be a mattress. But if you also want your upgrade to be an eco-friendly one, then we have just the bed — and sale! — or you.

This April, Avocado's best-selling, flagship mattress is 15% off during the brand's annual Earth Month sale. That means you can save upwards of $600 on the Green mattress in all sizes, from Twin to California King, and mattress toppers (more specifically, the standard firm, medium pillow-top, and ultra-plush box-top) without having to plug in a coupon code at checkout.

Avocado Green Mattress in Queen

Was: $1,999

From: <a href="https://avocadomattress.n5ka.net/c/221109/626062/10135?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avocadogreenmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Fgreen-natural-organic-mattress%3Fvariant%3D42732672352406" data-link-merchant="avocadogreenmattress.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,699 @ Avocado Green Mattress

Savings: Up to $300 Summary: According to our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/avocado-green-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="avocadogreenmattress.com"">Avocado Green Mattress review, this organic option is worth the premium price tag. We also found it to be an ideal fit for those looking for an eco-friendly, non-toxic, and hypoallergenic sleep. The natural cooling properties of Dunlop organic latex mean it's perfect for those who overheat at night. The motion isolation and sturdy support are also great for couples, with our reviewers commenting that there was little motion transfer and that it could support up to 700 pounds. We recommend this for back and front sleepers, as the firm surface can prevent back pain-causing spinal misalignment (when your hips basically dip into the mattress). However, we do not recommend this for those who sleep on their side or have a petite or lightweight frame (under 130 pounds) as it's far too firm to provide relief to pressure points along the shoulders and hips. Price history: Avocado deals aren't as frequent with their deals as other brands, with 10% off deal stagnating over the holidays. This new 15% off deal has broken the long-running offer, which means there are bigger savings to be had the more you spend. Benefits: 365-night trial | 25-year warranty | Free shipping

According to the brand, savings this big only happen once a year. But better yet, our sleep editors have already confirmed that this innerspring mattress is crafted with natural, temperature-regulating materials, delivers superb motion isolation, and is both comforting and supportive—so much so that it earned top marks in our guide to the best organic mattresses. That kind of quality, in our opinion, only sweetens the deal.

And we can't stress this enough: this is the deepest discount we've seen at Avocado so far this year, so you can sleep and shop more sustainably.

