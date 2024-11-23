DreamCloud's cheapest mattress for back pain drops to $349 in new Amazon Black Friday sale

The 14" DreamCloud Hybrid mattress was replaced earlier this year by a slimmer 12" upgraded version, and the 14" DreamCloud Hybrid is now getting a big price drop in Amazon's Black Friday sale. This weekend you can buy a queen DreamCloud Hybrid for $600 at Amazon, which is $65 cheaper than last month's price at Amazon.

We reviewed this 14" version and ranked it second in our best mattress of 2024 guide, right behind the luxury innerspring hybrid Saatva Classic which is over $1,000 more expensive than The DreamCloud Hybrid at $1,695 for a queen at Saatva.

The newer version of The DreamCloud Hybrid is two inches shorter yet still packs in an extra comfort layer. We're in the process of reviewing that model, but the original 14" version on sale at Amazon performs incredibly well for the price (read about in our DreamCloud mattress review). Here's why we recommend buying it at $600 for a queen in this year's Black Friday mattress deals...

The DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: from $319 $354 at Amazon

At 14" tall, the DreamCloud Hybrid looks and feels like a luxury hotel mattress without the sky high price tag. Our testers reported that it's an excellent mattress for back pain thanks to dedicated lumbar support and superb pressure relief across the back and hips. It also tested well for temperature regulation and motion isolation, and we rate it as the best hybrid mattress for people who want the Saatva Classic (our top pick) but who have a smaller budget. Prices start at $354 (was $419) for a twin size 14" DreamCloud Hybrid at Amazon today, with a queen size reduced to $600 (was $665). If you'd rather buy the new version of this mattress, you can save up to 50% on all sizes in this month's DreamCloud mattress sale. For a limited time you can also save an extra $100 on DreamCloud orders worth $1,000+ in the DreamCloud Black Friday sale. For us, this deal on the 14" past-season DreamCloud Hybrid is hard to except for the trial: you get a 100 day return period at Amazon versus a year's free trial when buying direct from DreamCloud. Benefits: 100-day returns | Free shipping | Forever warranty Price history: The DreamCloud Hybrid was on sale for $665 at Amazon just a few days ago, so this is a big $65 drop on top of a competitive sale price. The cheapest we saw the 14" DreamCloud Hybrid sell for this year at Amazon and DreamCloud was $665, so this is a great discount and one we recommend buying before the deal ends.

Have a smaller budget? Then try this...