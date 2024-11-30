Don't miss it! Save up to $445 on Purple's most luxurious mattress in Black Friday sales
Innovative mattress brand Purple has rolled out its Black Friday sale and you can save big on mattress and bed base bundles. These are some of the best Purple sales we've seen, and you can save up to $445 on a Purple Plus mattress at Purple, with a queen coming down to $1,519 (was $1,899).
If you're looking for this year's best mattresses for all sleep styles, look no further than the customizable Purple Plus. The instantly adaptive GelFlex Grid offers breathable comfort and helps isolate movement, making this a top-notch mattress for all types of sleeper.
Purple mattresses come with some amazing benefits including a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty. If you want a luxury mattress, this is one of the best Black Friday mattress sales we've seen so far.
The Purple Plus mattress
Was from: $1,499
Now from: $1,139
Saving: up to $445 at Purple
Mattress summary: The Purple Plus is an incredible mattress, boasting excellent breathability, strong edge support, and a top layer of ultra comfortable foam. Reviewers for our Purple Plus mattress review praised the luxurious mattress for its customized comfort, superior cooling properties, and the way it strikes a cozy balance between soft comfort and firm support. The only complaint? It did get a mediocre score for edge support.
Price history: This Black Friday offers a fantastic saving from the $1,499 MSRP, but the biggest saving comes when you add a bed base, bringing the total saving up to $800.
Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | free shipping and returns
Looking for an alternative? Try this...
Purple Rejuvenate mattress: was from $4,495 $3,795 at Purple Mattress
If you want a mattress from the top end of the Purple line, the Purple Rejuvenate is the most luxurious mattress offered by the firm right now. Our Purple Rejuvenate review praised this mattress for its superb build quality and finish and excellent spinal alignment. We also loved the lasting pressure relief and strong edge support but found that it might be too firm for lighter bodies. Right now, you can save up to 4750 on this mattress, with a queen down to $4,745 (was $5,495). Extras include a 100-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty.
