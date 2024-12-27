Don't let your FSA dollars expire! Buy a smart bed in the after Christmas mattress sales instead

Have unused FSA funds to spend before 2024 is over? Here's an idea — consider taking advantage of the after Christmas mattress sales to purchase a smart bed. Below are three deals we think are worth using your tax-free dollars on, including the Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra on sale from $4,299 after $400 off at Eight Sleep.

Of course, many of the best mattresses aren’t FSA-eligible outright. You’ll often need to obtain a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN). While we here at Tom's Guide understand how important sleep is to our health, the government naturally requires additional information before approving FSA reimbursements for such purchases.

Fortunately, for the smart bed deals listed below, obtaining an LMN is often a simple process you can do online by answering a few questions, although you may need to wait 24-48 hours to receive it. If you qualify, you can use your FSA funds before they expire and maximize your savings. (That alone may help you sleep a little easier at night.) Here are the best FSA-eligible deals in this year’s after Christmas mattress sales...

3 after Christmas mattress deals eligible for FSA

1. Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra Sleep System: was from $4,699 now from $4,299 at Eight Sleep

The Pod 4 Ultra isn't a smart mattress, but rather a smart cover that also includes a control hub and an adjustable base, imbuing your mattress with nifty features like active heating and cooling, snoring mitigation, sleep tracking, and a silent alarm. A $400 discount may seem unremarkable at first glance, but considering how infrequent Eight Sleep sales are, we'll take it. Plus, it's FSA-eligible, which will help you save even more. Do note that you'll need to pay a monthly subscription fee (starting at $17/month) to access all the smart sleep features available. It comes with a 2-year warranty (extends to five years with Enhanced Autopilot plan), a 30-night trial, and free delivery.

2. Bryte Balance AI-Powered Smart Bed: was from $6,299 now from $5,799 with free sheets at Bryte

The Bryte Balance delivers a truly personalized sleep experience beyond adjustable firmness — although you can manually make either side of the bed as soft or hard as you want it. Up to 90 ergonomically-placed foam-wrapped modules make subtle adjustments with even the slightest shifts in sleeping position, and they're so quiet you'll barely notice they're at work. Other features include a silent alarm, immersive wind-down experiences, and AI-powered sleep tracking. This isn't the largest discount we've seen for the Bryte Balance, but it's still a decent discount on a smart bed that's rarely on sale. Plus, it comes with a free set of sheets valued at over $300. Need more convincing that the Bryte Balance is worth spending your tax-free dollars on? Read our hands-on review. Note that delivery is not included.

3. Sleep Number ClimateCool Smart Bed: was from $5,748 now from $4,598.40 + free delivery at Sleep Number

Just released in October, the ClimateCool is the newest addition to Sleep Number's lineup and it's designed for those who sleep hot all year round. Features include active air cooling, individualized temperature control, and SmartTemp Programs developed in partnership with the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University. Like all Sleep Number smart beds, it has adjustable firmness and integrated sleep tracking. It's not the lowest price we've seen (that was back in early November), but it's still a worthy investment of your FSA funds if you just can't seem to cool off at night. Delivery is also included (a $250 saving), along with a 100-night trial and a 15-year warranty.

What is an FSA — and is it the same as an HSA?

A Flexible Spending Account (FSA) is an employer-sponsored plan that allows you to set aside up to $3,300 per year to cover eligible medical expenses. These include copays, deductibles, prescription and over-the-counter medications, and certain medical equipment, including some mattresses. With an FSA, unused funds don't roll over from year to year, so you have to use them or lose them.

A Health Savings Account (HSA) is for individuals with a High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP), regardless of employment status. Unlike an FSA, an HSA allows you to carry over unused funds into the following year, making it a more flexible long-term option for healthcare expenses. In either case, FSA and HSA funds are tax-exempt.