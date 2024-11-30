Cancel the sleep divorce! 3 extended Black Friday mattress deals perfect for couples
Extended Black Friday deals on mattresses with excellent motion isolation
When you share a bed, one person's bad night can quickly become a joint problem. But now you can both sleep happier with Black Friday deals that are still live, like $400 off the Saatva Classic at Saatva. This is one of our favorite mattresses for couples and a queen is now $1,695 (was $2,095).
We've tested a lot of beds to put together our best mattress of 2024 guide and one of the features we test for in every review is motion isolation. This means how much movement on one side of the bed can be felt on the other and good motion isolation is essential if you share a bed. It's also an area where the Nectar Classic excels, and there's up to 50% off in the Nectar Black Friday sale.
While some Black Friday mattress deals are hanging around, we're also seeing the Cyber Monday mattress sales start – so there's plenty of opportunity to save. Put an end to those arguments about just who is keeping who awake with these mattress deals for couples...
1. Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,395 now $995 at Saatva
In our Saatva Classic Mattress review we gave this superb hybrid mattress full marks. As well as five stars for temperature regulation, so one of you doesn't have to freeze while the other one boils, it also got five stars for edge support, allowing you to make the most of the bed. Importantly, we also awarded five stars for motion isolation, so if your partner is up and down all night long, you'll stay snoozing. Oh, and it comes in three firmness levels; we recommend Luxury Firm as the biggest crowd-pleaser. That's everything we'd expect from the best mattress for couples. There's $400 off in the Cyber Week offer, reducing a queen to $1,695 (was $2,095). That matches the best price of the year. And it comes with free white glove delivery, so no arguments there.
2. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: from $1,063 now $349 at Nectar
For couples who prefer more of a foam hug, the Nectar Mattress is the best memory foam mattress for bed sharers. The medium-firm feel suits a range of sleep styles and the motion isolation impressed in our Nectar Classic Mattress review. You can find the newest design priced $649 for a queen at Nectar (which is excellent value for money). But for bargain hunters, the previous Nectar model is on sale just $551.65 for a queen at Amazon and you get brilliant benefits, with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty, both direct from Nectar and at Amazon.
3. Helix Midnight Mattress: from $932 now $680.36 at Helix
One of the best mattresses for side sleepers, the Helix Midnight, also offers good support for back sleepers (although if one of you lie on your stomach, consider the Helix Dusk mattress instead). We also gave it high marks for motion isolation in our Helix Midnight Mattress review, which is great news if your partner tosses and turns. You can get a queen for just $972.36 (was $1,332) in the Cyber Monday sale, but make sure to use code TOMS27 – it increases the discount from 25% to 27%.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.