Can your dog detect bed bugs in your mattress?

After a successful Olympic games, South Korean athletes are returning home to an unusual welcome committee. Alongside fans and loved ones, a sniffer dog has been deployed to receive the returning team members. But why?

The Parisian bed bug outbreak of summer 2023 sent shivers around the world and the South Korean government is taking every step necessary to ensure the same problem doesn't befall them. Bed bug detecting sniffer dogs are just one part of a pest-busting program — alongside heat guns and increased cleaning — with trained canines giving Olympic returnees a thorough once over.

So a particularly enthusiastic greeting from your pet pooch might leave you wondering if you picked up bed bugs on your travels. However, while dogs can smell bed bugs, they need specialist training to do so — something your canine pal lacks.

There are more effective methods of bed bug detection than your beloved, so to avoid bed bugs hitching a ride to your mattress, we've round up some tips for checking your luggage for pests. And sorry, none of them involve dogs.

Can pets detect bed bugs?

Dogs can detect bed bugs, and some pest control companies use sniffer dogs to find exactly where bed bugs are hiding. After a 2008 study showed the superior olfactory senses of dogs are capable of smelling bed bug pheromones, canine pest detectives have been used to locate outbreaks in even hard to reach places.

As they use their noses, not their eyes, dogs can accurately identify bed bugs in areas otherwise hidden. If a bed bug is in your wall, a trained dog can sniff it out. Dogs can also smell the difference between live bed bugs (including their eggs) and dead bugs, helping identify an active infestation.

And once the dog has caught the scent, their job isn't done. Dogs are also capable of indicating where the bed bugs are tucked away, so you (or the pest control team) can get started on removing them.

Can your pet detect bed bugs?

Dogs might be able to smell bed bugs, but they need proper training before they can be used for pest control. Bed bug sniffer dogs have undergone rigorous coaching to learn how to identify live bed bugs and alert others to their presence. Without this training, you can't trust your pooch for accurate pest control.

Ceco — the beagle trained to sniff out the South Korean Olympic delegation — is one of very few dogs with this bed bug-beating ability. And even he isn't trusted to identify and solve a bed bug problem all by himself. As the South Korean government announced in a statement, regular disinfection routines on planes arriving from France has also been introduced, as well as heat blower quarantine stations to kill any bed bugs that might be found.

The takeaway is that while dogs can sniff out bed bugs, your dog probably can't. And if you're worried you're bringing bed bugs home from your recent vacation, having your dog roll around in your suitcase on arrival home won't help.

How to check you haven't brought bed bugs back from vacation

The last thing you want stowing away in your suitcase is a handful of bed bugs. Here's how to avoid this unwelcome souvenir making its way into your mattress.

1. Put your suitcase in the bath tub

To avoid picking up bed bugs on vacation, we recommend placing your suitcase in the bath tub (or on a similar cold, hard surface) when first arriving at a hotel . On returning home, follow the same advice.

Bed bugs like dark, warm places. By placing your suitcase on the smooth surface of the bath tub, you ensure that even if you have brought any home, they're trapped in an uncomfortable environment, and not making themselves comfortable in your soft furnishings.

2. Check your suitcase and clothes

Now your suitcase is in a safe place, it's time to start part two: searching for bed bugs. You can get your dog involved for this, but they probably won't be much help. It's best to rely on your eyes.

We have some advice on identifying bed bugs, but you have to approach things a little differently when searching your suitcase. Start by looking at the clothes, working through each item systematically. Once your satisfied an item is clear (including pockets and zips), place it somewhere a bed bug won't like, such as a plastic bag.

Then, you can move onto the extras. You want to check everything, and that includes your toiletries bag, your shoes, and anything else that might be harboring a bed bug. Finally, it's time to inspect the suitcase. Break out a flashlight (or use the one on your phone) to check all the seams, pockets, and zips for lurking pests.

3. Clean everything

Even if you haven't spotted any bed bugs, it's still necessary to give all your clothes a thorough clean before returning them to your bedroom. We recommend a hot wash of around 140 degrees F (60 degrees C) to eradicate both the bugs and their eggs.

Next, it's time to dry. Again, heat is key. If you have a dryer, use it on the highest setting. If you don't, find a sunny spot to air dry your clothes.

As for your suitcase, you probably can't pop this in the washing machine. The best way to clean your luggage is with a steam cleaner, but if you can't get your hands on one, use a vacuum instead. Get into all of the crevices and seams, and once you're done, empty the vacuum into a sealable bag and dispose of the contents.

After all that, you might feel it's time for another vacation. But taking these steps now is much easier than training your dog to eradicate bed bugs, should they make it into your mattress.