What to do and the places to avoid when putting your spare mattress on the floor

Thinking of putting your spare mattress on the floor to accommodate extra holiday guests this year? While temporarily skipping a bed frame isn't an issue, there are a few do's and don'ts to follow – including spaces you should avoid to help your guests stay warm and comfy when sleeping on a mattress on the floor.

The best mattresses we've tested this year all benefit from the sturdy support and improved air flow when placed on a compatible bed frame. But if you're looking for a short-term solution to an abundance of overnight visitors, there's little harm in putting your mattress on the floor in the short-term.

But if you are placing your mattress – from foldable beds to blow up mattresses – on the floor, then we have a few tips and tricks right here to ensure the comfort of your guests (and the cleanliness of your spare bedding)...

Can you put a spare mattress on the floor?

We don't normally suggest putting a mattress on the floor, but if you're having guests over, you can get away with it for a couple of nights. The big problem with putting a mattress on the floor – namely, a risk of developing mold – is less of an issue in the short-term.

Overall, we recommend using a bed frame if possible. Bed frames aid air flow, keeping the mattress fresher and your guests at a more comfortable temperature. They also provide the mattress with the support it needs which, in turn, supports your guest.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you are putting your mattress on the floor, there are a few tips and tricks to improve the whole set up. Placing it on a mat can protect the mattress, while regular airing keeps the whole set-up fresher.

Can you put an air mattress on the floor?

Blow up mattresses are designed to be used on the floor, and this short-term sleep solution can help you make the most of limited space. A solid floor can even lend some support to an air mattress.

To make your air bed even more comfortable for your guests, take time to properly inflate it (maybe rope in whoever contributes the least to Christmas dinner). A mattress topper can add an extra touch of cushioning, while giving your guests one of your best pillows – not one from the back of a cupboard – might result in fewer sore necks.

If you were planning on using a bed frame for your air mattress, choose one with a flat, solid surface. Avoid using a blow up mattress on a slatted bed frame, as you might find your air mattress starts to sink through the gaps.

3 tips to help guests sleep more comfortably on a floor mattress

We asked, Lisa Artis, deputy CEO at the Sleep Charity and sleep advisor to Simba, how to position a mattress on the floor for optimum comfort this holiday season. This was her advice...

1. Find the right spot

If you're pushed for space, you might be tempted to put your spare bed any place it fits. That's understandable and we're not going to argue with making the most of what's available. But if you have room to play with, some careful positioning can boost the comfort of a mattress on the floor in winter – and protect your spare bed.

The main thing to consider is temperature. "Position your bed a comfortable distance from radiators, allowing warmth to spread evenly without making you too hot," advises Artis.

(Image credit: Getty)

"Cold drafts from windows or doors can disrupt sleep, so avoid placing your bed directly in their path," says Artis. "For better insulation and comfort, position your bed against an interior wall to help maintain an optimal sleep environment."

2. Place a mat underneath

"Hardwood and tile floors may look chic, but in winter, they can feel like stepping onto a sheet of ice," says Artis. That might be a bit of a shock for your guests if they get up in the night and it can also sap warmth from the mattress.

Placing a tatami mat or a bunkie board under a mattress can help maintain an even temperature, particularly on non-carpeted floors. Alternatively, a rug can work – and you're more likely to have one of those lying around the house. And if you're really stuck, break down those boxes your Christmas gifts came in and use the cardboard as a makeshift base.

3. Regularly air the mattress

With your house packed with guests, the heating contrasting with the cold outside, plus all the steam and smoke of cooking Christmas dinner, moisture can quickly build up. When your mattress is on the floor, this moisture has nowhere to go but sit in the layers of your bed. And these damp conditions can cause mold in your mattress.

Propping the mattress against a wall gives air a chance to circulate, allowing moisture to dissipate. It also clears up some valuable floor space during the day. And it gives you a chance to dust underneath the bed, keeping away allergens.