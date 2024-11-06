Lowest price! Brooklyn Bedding's top-rated cooling mattress is 30% off

This year’s Black Friday mattress deals will bring mountains of deals for weighted blankets and cosy comforters, but if you’re a year-round hot sleeper, you’ll be on the lookout for a cooling mattress. Well, you’re in luck because one of the best mattresses of 2024 , the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe is currently 30% off. Right now, you can save up to $799 at Brooklyn Bedding on this luxury mattress with outstanding temperature regulation.

Like our best mattress of the year, the Saatva Classic, the Aurora Luxe is available in three firmness choices. It also has the option to upgrade with a cloud pillow top, meaning you can customize this top-rated mattress for back pain to suit your sleep needs.

The current deal brings the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe back down to its lowest ever price. Although the brand usually offers 30% off during major sales, it never tends to last long. This makes now an excellent time to bag an early Black Friday bargain on one of the best mattresses for hot sleepers and back pain sufferers alike.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress Was from: $999 Now from: $699.30 Saving: up to $799.50 at Brooklyn Bedding Mattress summary: The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe is one of the best hybrid mattresses of the year and our recommended hotel-style cooling mattress. Even with the 30% discount, the Aurora Luxe is an investment buy sitting in the upper premium price category. But people kept awake by nightly hot flushes know it is hard to put a price on a cool, peaceful night sleep, making a cooling mattress of this quality a worthy investment. A standard queen is now down to $1,305.50 (was $1,865) or $1.585.50 (was $2,265) with the pillow top upgrade. That's great value on a mattress that will keep you cool, cradle pressure points and cushion your lumbar spine all night long. We tested the medium Aurora Luxe with the cloud pillow top in our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress review and recommend side sleepers splash on this upgrade for cloud-like sinkage. Benefits: 10 year warranty | 120 night trial | Free shipping Price history: Evergreen mattress sales from Brooklyn Bedding typically range between 20 to 25% with bigger discounts reserved for major sale events throughout the year. The last time the Aurora Luxe dropped as low as it is now was in the Memorial Day sales this year and we haven't seen it drop any lower, even in Black Friday sales. So, this early Black Friday deal is not one to snooze on.

How do cooling mattresses work?

Different cooling mattresses work in different ways, employing various cooling technologies to offer sleepers a cooler, more comfortable and restorative night's sleep. Some of the best cooling mattresses use smart technology and AI sleep tracking to monitor and adjust body temperature throughout the night. These premium buys are worth it for people severely suffering from overheating and night sweats.

Otherwise, if you just run a bit hot, a non-smart cooling mattress like the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe should do the trick. These mattresses use a combination of moisture-wicking, breathable fabrics and hybrid builds with individually wrapped coil layers to maximize airflow. Newer scientifically-proven cooling materials appearing in mattresses include heat-dissipating gel memory foam, copper and Celliant (used primarily in the Bear Elite Hybrid mattress).